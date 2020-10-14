Justin Schultz will wear the number two with the Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced on Wednesday that Justin Schultz will wear number two.

The defenseman signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Capitals on the first day of free agency. Schultz previously wore the number four for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Justin Schultz will wear 2️⃣ with the Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/nyfcw5SzQU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2020

Schultz is 18th player in Capitals history to rock the number two and the first since Matt Niskanen (2015-2019) who won a Stanley Cup in 2018. Niskanen was also signed away from Pittsburgh so I like the synergy here.

According to Hockey Reference, the other players to wear number two are:

Doug Mohns 1975

Jack Lynch 1976-1979

Greg Theberge 1980-1984

Pat Ribble 1980-1982

Tony Camazzola 1982

Doug Hicks 1982-1983

Mike McEwen 1985

Dwight Schofield 1986

Garry Galley 1987-1988

Bill Houlder 1990

Joel Quenneville 1991

Ken Sabourin 1992

Jim Johnson 1994

Ken Klee 1995-2003

Josef Boumedienne 2004

Brian Pothier 2007-2010

Matt Niskanen 2015-2019

Other announced new numbers include Trevor van Riemsdyk (57), Paul LaDue (36), and Henrik Lundqvist (35).

LaDue is the ninth player to rock 36 and van Riemsdyk is the third player to wear 57 (Dean Melanson 2002, Kyle Wilson 2010).

Trevor van Riemsdyk will wear 5️⃣7️⃣ with the Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/Q4KCzG6xnJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2020

Paul LaDue will wear 3️⃣6️⃣ with the Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/TsSUswf98O — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2020

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals