Justin Schultz will wear the number two with the Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced on Wednesday that Justin Schultz will wear number two.
The defenseman signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Capitals on the first day of free agency. Schultz previously wore the number four for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Justin Schultz will wear 2️⃣ with the Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/nyfcw5SzQU
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2020
Schultz is 18th player in Capitals history to rock the number two and the first since Matt Niskanen (2015-2019) who won a Stanley Cup in 2018. Niskanen was also signed away from Pittsburgh so I like the synergy here.
According to Hockey Reference, the other players to wear number two are:
Doug Mohns 1975
Jack Lynch 1976-1979
Greg Theberge 1980-1984
Pat Ribble 1980-1982
Tony Camazzola 1982
Doug Hicks 1982-1983
Mike McEwen 1985
Dwight Schofield 1986
Garry Galley 1987-1988
Bill Houlder 1990
Joel Quenneville 1991
Ken Sabourin 1992
Jim Johnson 1994
Ken Klee 1995-2003
Josef Boumedienne 2004
Brian Pothier 2007-2010
Matt Niskanen 2015-2019
Other announced new numbers include Trevor van Riemsdyk (57), Paul LaDue (36), and Henrik Lundqvist (35).
LaDue is the ninth player to rock 36 and van Riemsdyk is the third player to wear 57 (Dean Melanson 2002, Kyle Wilson 2010).
Trevor van Riemsdyk will wear 5️⃣7️⃣ with the Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/Q4KCzG6xnJ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2020
Paul LaDue will wear 3️⃣6️⃣ with the Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/TsSUswf98O
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2020
Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On