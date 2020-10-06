Home / Live Blog / 2020 NHL Entry Draft Live Thread: First Round

2020 NHL Entry Draft Live Thread: First Round

By Chris Cerullo

October 6, 2020 6:50 pm

Let’s crack open the ole live blog and enjoy ourselves some draft action. The Capitals selection tonight comes at pick number 24 barring any surprise trades and I did some work previewing a few dudes that they could select at that pick. You can check that out below.

A reminder that this whole thing is being done virtually due to the pandemic.

Picks

1. New York Rangers – Alexis Lafrenière, LW
2. Los Angeles Kings – Quinton Byfield, C
3. Ottawa Senators – Tim Stützle, LW/C
4. Detroit Red Wings –
5. Ottawa Senators –
6. Anaheim Ducks –
7. New Jersey Devils –
8. Buffalo Sabres –
9. Minnesota Wild –
10. Winnipeg Jets –
11. Nashville Predators –
12. Florida Panther –
13. Carolina Hurricanes –
14. Edmonton Oilers –
15. Toronto Maple Leafs –
16. Montreal Canadiens –
17. Chicago Blackhawks –
18. New Jersey Devils –
19. Calgary Flames –
20. New Jersey Devils –
21. Columbus Blue Jackets –
22. New York Rangers –
23. Philadelphia Flyers –
24. Washington Capitals –
25. Colorado Avalanche –
26. St. Louis Blues –
27. Anaheim Ducks –
28. Ottawa Senators –
29. Vegas Golden Knights –
30. Dallas Stars –
31. San Jose Sharks –

Pre-Draft

First Round

