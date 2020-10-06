2020 NHL Entry Draft Live Thread: First Round

Let’s crack open the ole live blog and enjoy ourselves some draft action. The Capitals selection tonight comes at pick number 24 barring any surprise trades and I did some work previewing a few dudes that they could select at that pick. You can check that out below.
Scouting the Capitals’ possible selections at pick number 24
A reminder that this whole thing is being done virtually due to the pandemic.
1. New York Rangers – Alexis Lafrenière, LW
2. Los Angeles Kings – Quinton Byfield, C
3. Ottawa Senators – Tim Stützle, LW/C
4. Detroit Red Wings –
5. Ottawa Senators –
6. Anaheim Ducks –
7. New Jersey Devils –
8. Buffalo Sabres –
9. Minnesota Wild –
10. Winnipeg Jets –
11. Nashville Predators –
12. Florida Panther –
13. Carolina Hurricanes –
14. Edmonton Oilers –
15. Toronto Maple Leafs –
16. Montreal Canadiens –
17. Chicago Blackhawks –
18. New Jersey Devils –
19. Calgary Flames –
20. New Jersey Devils –
21. Columbus Blue Jackets –
22. New York Rangers –
23. Philadelphia Flyers –
24. Washington Capitals –
25. Colorado Avalanche –
26. St. Louis Blues –
27. Anaheim Ducks –
28. Ottawa Senators –
29. Vegas Golden Knights –
30. Dallas Stars –
31. San Jose Sharks –
NHL releases new 2020 Draft hats https://t.co/zmrzzg3yKh
— RMNB (@russianmachine) October 6, 2020
Canadiens acquire forward Josh Anderson in return for Max Domi and a third-round pick in 2020 (78th overall).
#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/oxqHvOGrd6
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 6, 2020
Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny underwent a successful surgery to repair an Achilles tendon. Kempny sustained his injury while training in Czech Republic. Based on the nature of this injury, Kempny is expected to miss 6-8 months.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 6, 2020
NEWS: The Capitals have signed defenseman Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $3.9 million, the team announces.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 6, 2020
Gary Bettman: "We are now focused on a Jan. 1 start for next season."
— Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) October 6, 2020
With the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers select …
Alexis Lafreniere.
— Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) October 6, 2020
LAK are picking Byfield.
— Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) October 6, 2020
Alex Trebek is making the pick for the Senators. Who is Tim Stutzle?
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) October 6, 2020
Headline photo: NHL
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On