2020 NHL Entry Draft Live Thread: First Round

Let’s crack open the ole live blog and enjoy ourselves some draft action. The Capitals selection tonight comes at pick number 24 barring any surprise trades and I did some work previewing a few dudes that they could select at that pick. You can check that out below.

A reminder that this whole thing is being done virtually due to the pandemic.

Picks

1. New York Rangers – Alexis Lafrenière, LW

2. Los Angeles Kings – Quinton Byfield, C

3. Ottawa Senators – Tim Stützle, LW/C

Pre-Draft

NHL releases new 2020 Draft hats https://t.co/zmrzzg3yKh — RMNB (@russianmachine) October 6, 2020

Canadiens acquire forward Josh Anderson in return for Max Domi and a third-round pick in 2020 (78th overall).

#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/oxqHvOGrd6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 6, 2020

Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny underwent a successful surgery to repair an Achilles tendon. Kempny sustained his injury while training in Czech Republic. Based on the nature of this injury, Kempny is expected to miss 6-8 months. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 6, 2020

NEWS: The Capitals have signed defenseman Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $3.9 million, the team announces. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 6, 2020

Gary Bettman: "We are now focused on a Jan. 1 start for next season." — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) October 6, 2020

First Round

With the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers select … Alexis Lafreniere. — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) October 6, 2020

LAK are picking Byfield. — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) October 6, 2020

Alex Trebek is making the pick for the Senators. Who is Tim Stutzle? — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) October 6, 2020

