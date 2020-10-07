Capitals select Canadian goaltender, Garin Bjorklund, in sixth round of 2020 NHL Draft

After passing on goaltenders in last year’s draft, the Washington Capitals picked up Garin Bjorklund in 2020 from the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Caps took Bjorklund, who played his first full season in the WHL last year, with the 179th overall pick.

With the 179th pick in the 2020 #NHLDraft the Washington Capitals are proud to select Garin Bjorklund!#CapsDraft | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/rDizaF1Ahz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2020

Bjorklund is a 6-foot-2, 173-pound netminder that was ranked fifth by NHL Central Scouting among North American goalies. The Canadian youngster says that he models his game after longtime Kings starter, Jonathan Quick.

With their 6th round pick (No. 179) #Caps take goaltender Garin Bjorklund from Medicine Hat of the WHL. He is 6-2, 173 pounds. Red Line Report says: "Quick feet and reflexes with a strong glove hand." — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) October 7, 2020

In 2019-20, Bjorklund ranked third among WHL rookie goaltenders with 20 wins and had an overall record of 20-5-4. He split goaltending duties in Medicine Hat with Mads Sogaard (drafted 37th overall by Ottawa in 2019) and posted a 2.91 goals-against average, as well as a .897, save percentage.

