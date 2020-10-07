Capitals select Swedish forward, Oskar Magnusson, in seventh round of 2020 NHL Draft

After making their final scheduled draft selection, the Washington Capitals traded back into the seventh round and grabbed Oskar Magnusson from the Malmo Redhawks in the SHL.

The Caps took Magnusson, who has played parts of two seasons (including this current one) with the Malmo senior team in the SHL, with the 211th overall pick. The Caps acquired the pick used to take him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the Caps’ seventh round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

With the 211th pick in the 2020 #NHLDraft the Washington Capitals are proud to select Oskar Magnusson!#CapsDraft | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/PjlVdLtLqa — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2020

Magnusson is a 5-foot-10, 166-pound left-winger that was ranked 43rd by NHL Central Scouting among European skaters.

#211 Oskar Magnusson #ALLCAPS

Intense and hard working winger with some skill. Plays a speedy game although with average skating technique. Good shot and has steadily improved his playmaking abilities during the season. Does not shy away from the dirty areas of the ice. — Christoffer Hedlund (@ChrHedlund) October 7, 2020

In 2019-20, Magnusson has so far played three games with the Redhawks in the SHL after he played the majority of last season in Sweden’s U20 junior league. In said league, he scored 22 goals and grabbed 48 total points in 38 games.

