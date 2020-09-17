Ilya Kovalchuk: 2019-20 season review

In case you missed it, Ilya Kovalchuk played for the Washington Capitals for a minute there.

By the Numbers

7 games played 14.7 time on ice per game 1 goals 3 assists 55.7 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage, adjusted 61.9 5-on-5 expected goal percentage, adjusted 44.3 5-on-5 goal percentage, adjusted

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5 Ice time per game, split up by game state 5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red) 5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red) Individual scoring events by the player 5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Peter’s Take

In Washington’s five-game series against the Islanders, forward Ilya Kovalchuk put one shot on goal in sixty minutes of ice-time.

(It did not go in.)

Kovalchuk returned to the NHL last season. In January he signed a one-year deal with Montreal for $700k. The Habs retained half of that when they traded Kovalchuk to Washington at the deadline.

Hmm. I usually do some kind of research here and make a data visualization. But I’ve got nothing. So, um, here’s a picture of Leonard Nimoy with some garlic.

I’m not sure what I’m supposed to say here. This was an extremely low-risk experiment by Brian MacLellan, and it extremely did not work.

Kovalchuk spent much of the playoffs with Hagelin and Boyd. I tried to pull up their combined stats, but my monitor started gushing blood. That can’t be good.

The following forwards got fewer shots than Kovalchuk in the playoffs: Oskar Lindblom. That’s the entire list.

We’re told Kovalchuk is going back to Montreal next season. Cool.

