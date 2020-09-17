Ilya Kovalchuk: 2019-20 season review

In case you missed it, Ilya Kovalchuk played for the Washington Capitals for a minute there.
|7
|games played
|14.7
|time on ice per game
|1
|goals
|3
|assists
|55.7
|5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage, adjusted
|61.9
|5-on-5 expected goal percentage, adjusted
|44.3
|5-on-5 goal percentage, adjusted
About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:
In Washington’s five-game series against the Islanders, forward Ilya Kovalchuk put one shot on goal in sixty minutes of ice-time.
(It did not go in.)
Kovalchuk returned to the NHL last season. In January he signed a one-year deal with Montreal for $700k. The Habs retained half of that when they traded Kovalchuk to Washington at the deadline.
Hmm. I usually do some kind of research here and make a data visualization. But I’ve got nothing. So, um, here’s a picture of Leonard Nimoy with some garlic.
I’m not sure what I’m supposed to say here. This was an extremely low-risk experiment by Brian MacLellan, and it extremely did not work.
Kovalchuk spent much of the playoffs with Hagelin and Boyd. I tried to pull up their combined stats, but my monitor started gushing blood. That can’t be good.
The following forwards got fewer shots than Kovalchuk in the playoffs: Oskar Lindblom. That’s the entire list.
We’re told Kovalchuk is going back to Montreal next season. Cool.
So, uh, sup?
Read more: Japers Rink
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On