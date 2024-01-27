How to watch today’s Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars game

The Washington Capitals are in Dallas to play the Stars on Saturday. The game marks Washington’s last matchup for nine days as their midseason bye week combines with NHL All-Star weekend. (What am I going to do with myself?)

And it has a special start time and channel.

To watch, today’s game will be aired on Monumental Sports Network 2 and puck drop is a little after 2 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin will have the call.

GAMEDAY! Catch the Caps' final game before the All-Star break today at 2 PM on @MonSportsNet 2.#CapsStars preview: https://t.co/URDaZ6ZEU3 pic.twitter.com/URQcJhdfEh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 27, 2024

For our friends in Texas, the game airs at 1 pm Central Time.

The Capitals come into the game desperate for a win. They are losers of three straight and have been out-scored 14 to 5 during what Spencer Carbery has called a season-defining road trip. To turn things around, he is hoping the team’s leadership group steps up for the game.

Meanwhile, the Stars come into the game hot, hot, hot — winners of seven of their last 10 (7-2-1). The team is led by Jason Robertson (49 points), Roope Hintz (22 goals), and Jake Oettinger (15 wins).