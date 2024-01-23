Live blog: Capitals face Minnesota Wild in first game of back-to-back

The Washington Capitals are in TJ Oshie’s old stomping grounds to take on Marcus “Mojo” Johansson and the Minnesota Wild.

The Caps are 5-5 in the month of January and currently in a stretch of games that Spencer Carbery thinks will define the team’s season.

The Capitals will get Rasmus Sandin back in the lineup as he’s ready to return from injury. Darcy Kuemper will start. Ethan Bear will notably sit while Hendrix Lapierre has been returned to Hershey to make room for Sandin on the active roster.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is a little after 8 pm.

Capitals lines

Alex Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, and Ethan Bear are the scratches.

Caps weirdness

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Filip Gustavsson in net. Malenstyn-Dowd-Wilson and Fehervary-Carlson get the start. Wild start Boldy-Eriksson Ek-Foligno and Middleton-Bogosian.

🚨 1-0 Wild. Brock Faber gets a fortunate bounce and scores on an empty net. Faber’s fourth of the year came 1:36 into the game.

🚨 2-0 Wild. Caps turn it over in neutral. As the Wild rewind and bring it into the offensive zone, Marcus Foligno jumps and catches a deflected pass out of the air, places it down around the goal line, and slaps it in before Kuemper can recover. The goal comes 4:42 in the period.

The Pacioretty-Strome-Oshie line was on the ice for both early goals against.

Caps go to the power play after Marco Rossi commits a minor. The Caps need to take advantage. The Wild are not good on the PK sporting a 72.8 percent kill percentage — third worst in the NHL.

