Hendrix Lapierre sent down to Hershey with Rasmus Sandin now healthy

The Washington Capitals announced that they have sent rookie forward Hendrix Lapierre back to the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Lapierre’s demotion was required to free up a roster spot for returning defenseman Rasmus Sandin’s activation from injured reserve.

Lapierre has made a few trips back and forth from Hershey to the Capitals this season. In his latest stint with the big club, he got into 14 games and recorded four points (1g, 3a). The natural centerman has primarily played on the wing in the NHL and has played on average just 9:34 of ice time per game.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to the Hershey Bears. In addition, the Capitals have activated defenseman Rasmus Sandin from injured reserve (IR). https://t.co/aqmZmhJCiP — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 23, 2024

In Lapierre’s last game, January 18 against the St. Louis Blues, he tallied an assist on Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s goal but only played 6:31 of the game. That ice time total was his second-lowest of the campaign after playing just 5:38 against the New York Rangers on January 14.

Overall this season, Lapierre has gotten into 25 NHL games and amassed seven points (2g, 5a). He has been much more productive for the AHL-leading Hershey Bears, notching eight points (2g, 6a) in 11 games for them.

Lapierre’s return to Chocolatetown comes at a great time for the Bears as they’ve recently been dealing with some injury issues at forward. Alex Limoges (upper body), Garrett Roe (upper body), and Matthew Strome (upper body) all were unable to dress against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday.

Unavailable for the Bears tonight: Alex Limoges (upper-body), Matt Strome (upper-body), Garrett Roe (upper-body). https://t.co/H1npEP5GSF — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 20, 2024

Sandin comes off of IR after not playing since January 3, missing eight games with his own upper-body injury. Head coach Spencer Carbery has the slick, Swedish defenseman slated to skate next to Trevor van Riemsdyk against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Sandin has 11 points (11a) in 36 games for the Capitals this season and soaks up on average the second-most minutes per game (22:06).

Here’s the press release from the team: