Hershey Bears make franchise history becoming quickest team to 30 wins

The Hershey Bears defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 on Saturday night. The victory marked the 2023-24 team’s 30th win just 39 games into the season, making them the fastest team in franchise history to 30 wins.

The previous quickest record to 30 wins was 41 games, held by a 2009-10 Bears team that included current Capitals’ defenseman John Carlson and Capitals Stanley Cup champions Jay Beagle and Braden Holtby.

History has been made — the fastest 30 wins in team history! https://t.co/1m3GQTIv3H pic.twitter.com/hg01UGSjiR — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 20, 2024

The Bears’ record on the season is 30-7-0-2 (62 points) and they hold a 12-point lead over the second-place team in the AHL, the Cleveland Monsters.

Against Hartford, Joe Snively was awarded First Star of the Game honors after assisting on two of the Bears’ goals to help them get the win. The Bears’ power play unit showed out strong against Hartford, scoring on two out of three chances on the man advantage. Hunter Shepard started in net tonight for the Bears, making 23 saves in the victory.

The Wolf Pack got on the board first, putting the puck past Shepard 4:34 into the first period.

Pierrick Dube and the Bears retaliated with a goal of their own while on their first power play opportunity of the night. Mike Sgarbossa at the right circle passed to Dube in front of the net, where he fired the puck past Hartford netminder Louis Domingue.

The Bears found the net again on the power play 16:20 into the second period. Snively snapped a shot towards the net, and Mike Vecchione redirected the shot past the goaltender to put the Bears up 2-1.

Aaron Ness’ second goal of the season helped the Bears pad in their lead during the third period. Captain Dylan McIlrath passed to Ness at the blue line, where he fired the puck towards the net. The puck managed to get through the traffic and past Domingue in net.

Ethen Frank gave the Bears an extra goal for comfort, scoring an empty netter to give the Bears what should have been a 4-1 victory. However, Hartford managed to get the puck past Shepard with a single second left on the clock, making the final game score 4-2 Bears for the team’s 30th victory.

Garrett Roe was a late scratch forcing Ivan Miroshnichenko to play center in parts of the game. Defenseman Dmitry Osipov dressed in his place.

