Live blog: Capitals take on Blues at home before long road trip

The Washington Capitals will play their last game at home tonight for a bit before a long road trip takes them into the All-Star Break. The Capitals host the St. Louis Blues in the first game of a home-and-home against the team.

Alex Ovechkin is back in the lineup after three games out due to injury. Charlie Lindgren will also start his first game since his back-to-back against the New York Rangers over the weekend.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

Capitals lines

Matthew Phillips is the lone healthy scratch.

Caps weirdness

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Jordan Binnington in net. Pacioretty-Strome-Oshie and Fehervary-Carlson get the start.

What was Kuzy doing here?

Capitals get the first power play of the night after Oskar Sundqvist trips Nicolas Aube-Kubel at the 9:47 mark.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. TJ Oshie scores on the resulting man advantage, regaining a fumbled puck and beating Binnington from the slot top corner. Oshie’s fifth of the year came at 10:24 of the period.

Hendrix Lapierre gets a double-minor for high-sticking Scott Perunovich. Four-minute long power play for the Blues.

🚨 1-1 tie. 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Nathan Walker, scores on his former team via a deflection in front of the net. It’s Walker’s second of the year. It came at the 17:54 mark.

Blues take a too many men penalty with 11 seconds remaining in the period.

Caps can’t score and will open the period with 1:49 remaining on the man advantage.

At period’s end, the Capitals are outshooting the Blues 9 to 8 but at five-on-five, the Blues hold the edge in attempts, 13 to 11.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Nicolas Aube-Kubel throws a centering pass towards the crease and it deflects off Justin Faulk and in. Basically an own goal for the Blues. It’s NAK’s fifth of the season and came at the 3:32 mark.

🚨 3-1 Capitals. TJ Oshie scores from the bumper spot on the power play. It’s his second power-play goal of the night and came at the 10:27 mark.

Nice!

Blues to the power play. NAK called for tripping at 10:47.

Jack Neighbours to the box for interfering with Tom Wilson at the 18:30 mark. Washington to an end of the period power play again.

Capitals are outshooting the Blues 18 to 15, but at five-on-five, the Blues lead in attempts 20 to 14.

3rd Period

Puck is dropped.

🚨 4-1 Capitals. Dylan Strome scores four seconds after Neighbours exits the box. Binnington makes the initial save on a big Alex Ovechkin shot but Strome scored on the rebound. That’s his 16th of the season.

🚨 4-2 Capitals. With Lindgren screened in front of the net, Justin Faulk flicks a shot past Lindgren to the top corner. The goal came at the 4:01 mark. Nathan Walker was again on the ice for the Blues goal.

Blues take a timeout with 1:32 remaining. Binnington is pulled.

🚨 5-2 Capitals. TJ Oshie scores a hat trick on Country Music Night. OMG. He gets the empty netter with 19.5 seconds remaining. Country hats have littered the ice.

Caps win 5-2. Huge!

A Boy Named Timothy Jimothy nets hat trick on Country Music Night: Capitals beat Blues 5-2

