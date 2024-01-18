A Boy Named Timothy Jimothy: Capitals beat Blues 5-2

The Washington Capitals were at home on Thursday night for the last time before the All-Star Break. The Capitals hosted the St. Louis Blues on Country Music Night in the first half of what is a home-and-home series as the two teams will do battle again at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

TJ Oshie put the Capitals in front with a first-period strike on a power play drawn by Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Nathan Walker picked up a deflection tally that beat Charlie Lindgren to tie the game up. NAK restored Washington’s with a lucky bounce off Justin Faulk’s skates. Oshie fired home his second of the night via some great passing from Dylan Strome and Max Pacioretty.

Dylan Strome extended the lead just thirty seconds into the third with a rebound slam dunk. Faulk got some redemption with a goal of his own in the right net to cut that lead back to two. Oshie finished off his hatty into an empty net.

Capitals beat Blues 5-2!

The Capitals had a sleepy start to the game before being put on the power play about halfway through the first period. They scored on that man advantage but that didn’t spark them any at five-on-five as they were unable to create a single high-danger chance. Hendrix Lapierre’s double minor for high-sticking did not help soothe any of the momentum issues.

TJ Oshie burned the team that drafted him with three goals. Oshie has tallied five times in his last four games and is riding a four-game point streak. The 37-year-old winger has arguably been the team’s best player since returning from his midseason trip up to Minnesota to get treatment for an injury that was limiting him.

burned the team that drafted him with three goals. Oshie has tallied five times in his last four games and is riding a four-game point streak. The 37-year-old winger has arguably been the team’s best player since returning from his midseason trip up to Minnesota to get treatment for an injury that was limiting him. Country Music Night at the rink, eh? Hmm. Taylor Swift was once considered a country artist, right? We found out today that the USHL’s Chicago Steel are going to wear Swift-inspired jerseys for their Eras Night game in February.

Not a whole lot of the second period was played at five-on-five but when it was, the Capitals controlled all of it. The Blues ended up with just two five-on-five shot attempts in the 20 minutes of action and just one scoring chance. Can’t ask for much more from your team other than to stop taking penalties.

The Capitals got two goals in the frame, one from Nicolas Aube-Kubel and the other from Oshie. NAK’s goal was an own goal from Justin Faulk as Faulk had forever to either get out of the way or fend off NAK’s shot. Instead, he stood still and just kicked the puck into his net. I’m surprised the always super-calm Jordan Binnington didn’t attempt to maul him right after.

Tom Wilson was very mad at Jake Neighbours late in the period after the latter interfered with the former and then said something that Wilson did not take kindly too. Wilson, full bubble face shield and all, tried to get at Neighbours but was stopped by the on-ice officials. He had a few choice words for the Blues youngster that were picked up on a hot mic. I cannot repeat them but if they were said to me by Wilson, I would probably melt on the spot.

was very mad at Jake Neighbours late in the period after the latter interfered with the former and then said something that Wilson did not take kindly too. Wilson, full bubble face shield and all, tried to get at Neighbours but was stopped by the on-ice officials. He had a few choice words for the Blues youngster that were picked up on a hot mic. I cannot repeat them but if they were said to me by Wilson, I would probably melt on the spot. Peter tasked me with coming up with my favorite five country songs for Country Music Night. I don’t think I can accurately name five country songs without the help of Google. I know Florida Georgia Line has a song that is literally titled, “Dirt.” Other than that, I’ll go with “Friends in Low Places,” “Jolene,” “Ring of Fire,” and “Wagon Wheel.” And, yes I had to Google.

66 years ago today Willie O’Ree became the first Black player to play in the NHL pic.twitter.com/CE31Q8xejZ — Hannah (@babybergy37) January 18, 2024

I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow so the Capitals holding on in the third was very nice to see. They did a bunch of hard work on the forecheck and battened down the hatches in front of Lindgren.

Alex Ovechkin made his return to the lineup and extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on Strome’s early strike in the third. I loved how hard that shot looked which led to the easy tap-in. Perhaps a sign that The Great Eight is feeling good. Now, we would just like some goals of your own, big man.

made his return to the lineup and extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on Strome’s early strike in the third. I loved how hard that shot looked which led to the easy tap-in. Perhaps a sign that The Great Eight is feeling good. Now, we would just like some goals of your own, big man. Charlie Lindgren was great again overall. He has given up two goals or less in five straight starts.

Another test against unfamiliar opposition with these two legends on the call #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/LDPG5qlAkT — RMNB (@rmnb) January 18, 2024

The Capitals will practice at home on Friday and then fly to St. Louis to meet the Blues back in Missouri. The Caps will not have another home game until February 6. Bless the Broken Road or something, right?