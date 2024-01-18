USHL team to wear Taylor Swift inspired jerseys for Eras Night game

The Chicago Steel os the USHL are combining America’s two favorite pastimes (hockey and Taylor Swift, duh), for an Eras Tour-inspired game on February 17th. And no, this ticket price is not in the thousands.

The team will wear jerseys with a redesigned eras tour logo, featuring many eras of Chicago Steel hockey, featuring a photo in the middle of their first Clark Cup hoist.

…Ready for it? Experience "Chicago Steel: The Eras Night" on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, where we will wear special Eras-themed jerseys which will be auctioned online to benefit the @GAFGeneva READ MORE: https://t.co/hM9iUwcH7A#FeelSteel pic.twitter.com/BC6COY39Wf — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 18, 2024

The team will even wear socks resembling Swift’s reputation-era outfit, featuring the same red-snake-like design weaving its way up the players’ right legs. Yes, I’ve studied all of the outfits.

Along with the costume-based design, the bottom of the sweater shows many symbols associated with Swift, such as friendship bracelets, a red scarf, cowboy boots, and a clock set to midnight, among many others. The singer’s signature is also found scattered around the sleeves of the jersey.

Check out the details of our special Chicago Steel: The Eras Night jerseys! PURCHASE TICKETS: https://t.co/Q8KMZ2ii98#FeelSteel https://t.co/eXTduYw8YZ pic.twitter.com/iNpka8a9Hc — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 18, 2024

They have stated that the playlist for the game will be solely Swift, and we have a few ideas for whoever is in charge of that.

Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Geneva Academic Foundation (GAF). The GAF provides funding to classrooms and scholarships to students in the 304th district of Illinois. The Steel are long-time supporters of the GAF, auctioning off their blackout jerseys for fans in 2021.

The Steel’s full press release, which is ridiculous, can be read here.

The Steel’s alternative upcoming promotional game includes two-dollar beer and hot dogs! You have to love people who understand their audiences, no matter how opposite they may be.