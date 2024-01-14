Capitals grind out comeback over Rangers using clutch third period: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals fought their way out of two, one-goal holes on Saturday as they handed the New York Rangers a fourth-straight loss. After a disappointing, weak effort in the third period against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, the Capitals reversed course and used a much better final frame to complete their comeback against New York.
Much better, much more fun to watch.
Capitals defensemen have combined for 13 points (3g, 10a) over Washington’s last six games, led by John Carlson’s five points (2g, 3a).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 13, 2024
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On