Caps come from behind to beat Rangers 3-2

The Washington Capitals played the first half of their back-to-back, home-and-home matinee series against the New York Rangers, and they did it without Alex Ovechkin.
Adam Fox had a big afternoon, starting with scoring on the second of two chances after Jensen’s turnover in the first. Anthony Mantha returned serve with a breakaway backhand to the top shelf. Fox got his second goal in the second period, a screened shot that beat Charlie Lindgren.
Nic Dowd tied it in the third, tipping in a rebound off Kuznetsov’s shot. TJ Oshie finished off a rush led by Strome to give the Caps their first lead with 11 minutes left in regulation. It held.
Caps win 3-2
The feed. The finish. A McManthony beauty. pic.twitter.com/uXZ2ktsZv1
#ALLCAPS ESPN thoughts on the Wilson hit. CLEAN pic.twitter.com/pprQGCKaLn
all the boys in zoot suits seeing this provocative suit, eyes popping out, biting their hands, stomping their feet, tongue rolling out of their mouths, steam coming out of their ears
(miss you Joe B) pic.twitter.com/0fSlDFDLR0
I’ll take it.
See you again in 21 hours.
Headline photo: kurly from Crashers
