Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision against Kraken due to ‘facial comfort’

By Katie Adler
ARLINGTON, VA–The Washington Capitals could be without the services of Tom Wilson Thursday night as he continues to recover from a broken nose. After practicing in a full bubble face shield on Wednesday, Wilson sat out of the Caps’ optional morning skate Thursday, and head coach Spencer Carbery indicated that he would be a “true game-time decision.”
When asked about Wilson’s status, Carbery offered a humorous description of the problem.
“It’s just more of, I don’t know how you say it, facial comfort?” Carbery said.
“It’s not an issue with him playing–it’s just him being able to play the style/at the level he’s capable of playing at with the discomfort,” he noted, later adding, “just pressure and being able to skate and be physical.”
Somehow, this isn’t the first time this season a Capitals player has received this sort of injury designation. Rasmus Sandin was a game-time decision back in November with a “sore face” after a big hit against the New Jersey Devils, ultimately recovered without missing any time.
Wilson took a errant stick and full punch to the schnoz against the LA Kings on Sunday, missing less than half of the third period before returning to the game. After Wednesday’s practice, he sported the broken nose and brace while accepting his Washingtonian of the Year honor later that evening.
“Shoutout to Dr. Mike Reilly at Georgetown for straightening out my nose just in time a couple days ago,” Wilson said at the event to a chorus of laughter.
The Capitals will face the Seattle Kraken Thursday night at 7pm.
