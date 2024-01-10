Tom Wilson’s broken nose: a journey in photos

Tom Wilson is an All-Star and Stanley Cup champion winger, but he’s also one the most feared enforcers in the game. Which is why his current condition is both concerning and remarkable visually.
During Sunday’s game, Wilson was caught in a way he’s never been caught before in a fight or physical encounter. As he was skating across to deliver a bodycheck in open ice, Wilson was inadvertently hit in the face by Kings forward Alex Laferriere. Laferriere’s stick struck Wilson, appearing to break the alternate captain’s nose.
While an injury like this is uncomfortable and inconvenient — especially for an athlete, it usually can heal in a few weeks after being realigned. The initial blood and resulting swelling/gnarlyness may make the injury look worse than it is — thus creating a stunning contrast between Tom Wilson: Washingtonian of the Year from a short time ago and Tom Wilson: Dude who accidentally got his nose wrecked.
Wilson suffered the injury Sunday evening against the Los Angeles Kings (video here) in the third period. The hockey warrior returned before the game ended and had cotton jammed up both nostrils of his swollen nose to stop the bleeding. This, folks, is the definition of Hockey Beautiful.
Postgame, Spencer Carbery gave a shoutout to Wilson for his fearlessness. “And right there, one pic of that warrior right there,” Carbery yelled. “Coming back into the game!”
Jenner Jensen posted this photo of Wilson and Nick Jensen in the treatment room the next day. Wilson, making a boxing pose, shows off the gnarly cut he absorbed.
This is Tom two days after the injury. After receiving Monday off, the Capitals practiced the next day. Wilson did not take the ice — he was deemed day-to-day with an upper-body injury — but he still came to Medstar Capitals Iceplex to do some good. The team hosted around 100 first responders and their families and Wilson participated, greeting the families on the second floor of the rink.
Wilson’s face here is more swollen and he is developing black eyes. His nose appeared to have a splint with tape to keep it in place.
“He took today off, pretty sore,” Carbery said. “I think he’ll be able to practice tomorrow and that would be our indicator for whether he’s available for Seattle.”
Day Three. Wilson returned to practice sporting a clear shield over his face. He now has two very vivid black eyes and the swelling appears to be just as bad. His splint remains in place.
The Capitals play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Wilson appears near certain to play. The question wasn’t even posed to Spencer Carbery during his presser after the team’s skate.
Photos: Katie Adler/RMNB
This toughness and fearlessness is part of what makes Wilson so remarkable and memorable to so many fans. Most humans [I’m raising my hand] would be in bed and not leave their house, feeling insecure and ugly.
But Wilson is not letting this stop him. It’s a mere battle wound – one that he’s probably proud of. Not only did he barely miss any playing time on Sunday, he’s probably going to be back in the lineup on Thursday. What a warrior.
