Live blog: Capitals look to rebound against LA Kings

The Washington Capitals, losers of two straight, will continue their busy stretch of games with a Sunday matinee against the Los Angeles Kings. Since returning from New Year’s, the Capitals have lost two of three and have been outscored 15-9, surrendering six goals twice.

They’ll look to turn things around against LA, who sit third in the Pacific Division with a 20-9-6 record. The Kings are led by Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe who both have 35 points (14g, 21a). They’ve also received fantastic goaltending from Cam Talbot, who’s posted a 14-8-3 record along with a 2.10 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

The Capitals will turn to Darcy Kuemper in goal. Alex Ovechkin will take warmups and be a “true” game-time decision. The Caps previously defeated the Kings 2-1 on the road in late November.

Today’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Ian’s in Hershey for the Teddy Bear Toss game so look out for coverage from him here and on his Twitter account.

Lines

Alex Alexeyev and Matthew Phillips are the healthy scratches.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will oppose Cam Talbot in net. Beck Malenstyn, Nic Dowd, Tom Wilson, Martin Fehervary, and John Carlson get the start.

The first penalty of the game goes to Vladislav Gavrikov as he clips Tom Wilson with a high stick.

No goals in the first as both goaltenders were tested but not beaten. Capitals come out of the first 20 minutes with a 12-11 edge in shots.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Nic Dowd stings his former team with a backhand try that beats Cam Talbot to the glove side.

Ethan Bear puts Los Angeles on their first power play of the game after he was deemed to have tripped Arthur Kaliyev.

🚨 1-1 tie. Adrian Kempe powers a one-timer past Darcy Kuemper on the ensuing man advantage.

Just 15 seconds after the game-tying tally, Joel Edmundson puts the Capitals shorthanded again with a roughing penalty on Brandt Clarke.

🚨 2-1 Kings. Really bad rebound from Darcy Kuemper lands on the stick of Kevin Fiala who has an easy finish to give LA the lead.

🚨 2-2 tie. Dylan Strome finishes off a give-and-go passing play with Alex Ovechkin to tie the game back up. Ovechkin now riding a five-game point streak.

All knotted up after forty minutes. Kings up 29-23 in shots after they controlled much of that second frame.

Comment on the game below along with us!