Alex Ovechkin will be ‘true’ game-time decision against Kings, Darcy Kuemper starts in goal

The Washington Capitals will potentially be without their captain when they take the ice to play the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Alex Ovechkin missed Saturday’s practice for what the team called a maintenance day after The Great Eight was banged up in Friday night’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and his status remains in question.

Head coach Spencer Carbery revealed in his pregame media availability that Ovechkin will be a “true” game-time decision. The big winger will take warmups before the matchup and then a decision will be made on whether or not he is a full go.

Ovechkin skated 15:17 of ice time in the blowout 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes. If he does dress against LA, he’ll be looking to extend his point streak to five games. Overall, Ovechkin leads the Capitals in scoring with 25 points (8g, 17a) in 37 games. He is one of just six skaters to not miss a game for the team yet this season.

The play that has seemingly led to Ovechkin’s questionable nature for Sunday’s tilt occurred midway through the third period. After an offensive-zone faceoff led to a scramble for the puck in the slot, Ovechkin and a falling Jordan Staal collided. Ovechkin was left down as play transitioned down the ice before slowly gliding back to the bench and getting looked at by head athletic trainer Jason Serbus.

In his career spanning almost two decades, Ovechkin has only missed a total of 56 games. 32 of those absences have come due to injury including five last year.

Oft-scratched defenseman Alex Alexeyev will also be a full participant in warmups in the case that Ovechkin is ruled out for the contest. If Alexeyev does get a jersey, the Capitals will dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen. Alexeyev has not played since November 24 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Carbery also announced that Darcy Kuemper will be right back in net after allowing five Carolina goals. Charlie Lindgren has been skating with the team this week but is not yet ready to come off of injured reserve. Hunter Shepard will remain Kuemper’s backup.

The Capitals will be looking to stave off a three-game losing streak in the afternoon battle. Los Angeles comes into the game losers of four in a row and at the start of a six-game road trip.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB