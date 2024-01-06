Alex Ovechkin misses practice, will be game-time decision against Kings

The Washington Capitals got on the ice for practice on Saturday after two bad losses to Metropolitan Division competition kicked off their new year in a negative way. The Capitals have the Los Angeles Kings on their schedule for Sunday afternoon before three days off from games will give them a bit of a respite.

There are multiple players on the team’s roster that will likely benefit from that break, including captain Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin did not practice on Saturday for what the team are calling a maintenance day.

Ovechkin played 15:17 of ice time in Saturday night’s blowout 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena. The Great Eight extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Dylan Strome’s goal. Overall, Ovechkin leads the Capitals in scoring with 25 points (8g, 17a) after 37 contests.

There was one particular moment in the matchup with Carolina that may be related to Ovechkin feeling a little banged up. Midway through the third period, Ovechkin clanged legs with a falling Jordan Staal after an offensive zone faceoff and stayed down on the ice while play transitioned through neutral zone.

The 38-year-old winger eventually made his slow way to the bench where head athletic trainer Jason Serbus looked him over. Although in clear pain then, Ovechkin continued on in the game and did not appear to be hobbled in any way.

Maintenance days haven’t exactly become uncommon for Ovechkin as he looks to remain fresh late in his career. He has taken several days off during the past two seasons but almost always dresses for the following game. So far this season, he’s one of just six Capitals players to play in all 37 of the team’s games.

Head coach Spencer Carbery revealed that Ovechkin will be a game-time decision against Los Angeles. The Capitals’ legendary goal scorer missed just five games due to injury last season.

Joining Ovechkin as absent for the skate was defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Sandin missed the loss to Carolina with an illness and Carbery says he will not see the ice against the Kings either.

All three of the Capitals goaltenders currently with the team – Darcy Kuemper, Charlie Lindgren, and Hunter Shepard – got in some work. Lindgren, still “day-to-day” is eligible to come off injured reserve tomorrow against LA after being out of action since leaving December 29’s game on Long Island with an upper-body injury just 6:46 into regulation.

The Kings will come into Sunday’s game firmly in a playoff position in the Western Conference. They share the same exact record over their last 10 games as the Capitals do, an inconsistent 4-4-2.

