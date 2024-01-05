The Stanley cup is taking the world by storm, but not in the way you think

When we think about the Stanley Cup, a few things come to mind: Alex Ovechkin swimming in fountains, Stanley Cup keg stands, and the sweet, sweet taste of victory. The 35 and 1/4 inch silver chalice is the reward for arguably the toughest playoff in professional sports.

The Stanley Cup inspires a myriad of emotions and is something that can bring fans to tears.

However, over the past year, the Stanley cup has taken on a new reputation, and it doesn’t include playing through broken bones (though you may suffer an injury trying to get one).

Meet the Stanley brand cup.

Originally invented in 1913, the Stanley cup was a steel cup created to insulate hot drinks. After some rebranding, the company rolled out the new and improved Stanley cup, which has been confusing dads at Christmas time since its launch.

The new Stanley cup occupies a different crowd and the insulated tumbler can be seen all across college campuses in the country, taking over sororities across America (including mine). They come with plastic straws and in an array of colors. They are a highly sought-after commodity these days.

Recently, Stanley cups have made history at Target, where their Valentine’s line has been flying off the shelves. Their fresh line of limited edition cherry red and bubblegum pink cups is “causing chaos” at stores, per a WGAL news article. Customers are seen running full speed to the display of holiday-themed cups.

This is all for a holiday well over a month away, might I point out.

The cups are selling at Target for between 25-40 dollars, and, as of publishing, resellers have already put them on eBay for over 100 dollars. Many Targets limited costumers to buying two Stanleys at a time, and still ran out within minutes. One costumer wrote on Tik Tok that the target doors opened at 8:00 a.m. and the cups were “sold out by 8:05.”

The name “Stanley cup” celebrates two chalices that have a rich history, and can get you hurt if you aren’t careful.

Anyways, here are some pictures from my sorority house today because this is relevant.