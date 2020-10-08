Home / News / The Dallas Stars played with an absurd amount of injuries during their Stanley Cup Final run

By Ian Oland

October 8, 2020 3:33 pm

Coming into the 24-team playoff, many players suggested that the NHL’s three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a lot of injuries when the league started back up again.

The Dallas Stars are one of those case stories.

On Thursday, Stars general manager Jim Nill spoke to the media and revealed 13 different players were injured during the team’s Stanley Cup Final run where they came two games short of winning it all.

Here’s the summary via the Associated Press’s Stephen Whyno:

This is an incredible amount of injuries. Tyler Seguin’s surgery may force him to miss the start of the season next year.

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic’s Sean Shapiro, Seguin said that the Stars’ medical room would often have a waiting list while coach Rick Bowness described the training room more like a hospital.

While it’s admirable to see players playing through so much pain to try and win the Stanley Cup, it’s also important to side-eye news like this suspiciously and consider why teams allow it to happen. What are the short and long-term effects to players physically, mentally, and emotionally and are they being supported enough?

Other news Nill made during his press conference was that the team will look to sign Rick Bowness and make him the team’s head coach next season and beyond. The interim tag is off. Anton Khudobin, AKA the other Russian machine, is also going to free agency.

Photo illustration: Stars logo, Pixabay images

