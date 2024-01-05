Charlie Lindgren ‘getting close’ to return from injury after participating in morning skate

By Katie Adler
ARLINGTON, VA — Charlie Lindgren could soon make his return to the Capitals’ net. Lindgren hit the ice for morning skate on Friday, practicing with the team for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec 29 against the New York Islanders.
Starting the campaign as the Caps’ backup, Lindgren has proved to be Washington’s best goaltender so far, posting a record of 7-3-3. The Capitals placed Lindgren on injured reserve on Wednesday ahead of Max Pacioretty’s season debut.
Head coach Spencer Carbery confirmed after the skate that Lindgren would not return against the Carolina Hurricanes but could potentially back up against the LA Kings on Sunday.
“He’s eligible to come off on Sunday to play backup,” Carbery said. “We’ll see how today goes for him and then make that decision, but getting close.”
Lindgren’s injury came just minutes into Friday night’s game against the Islanders. After Isles forward Brock Nelson hit Lindgren with a high shot in the game’s first 90 seconds, Lindgren attempted to play through the injury for several minutes before swapping out for Darcy Kuemper 6:46 into the first period.
#ALLCAPS Fehervary was tripped. Also this shows the shot that hurt Lindgren pic.twitter.com/7lrnABNDb7
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 30, 2023
Carbery initially suggested postgame that Lindgren would be out for the “foreseeable future” before receiving a better prognosis the following day.
“Good news on Chucky this morning,” Carbery said then. “Not to the point where he can dress and play but better than expected I would say.”
The Capitals could sorely use Lindgren’s services in net. Per MoneyPuck.com, Lindgren’s 12.3 goals saved above expected ranks fourth in the NHL, while his .928 save percentage ranks third among goaltenders with more than five games played. That performance has earned him an elevated role, with Spencer Carbery starting him in 14 games this year.
Meanwhile, the Caps have struggled to keep pucks out of their own net. Including the Islanders game, Washington has played two back-to-backs in Lindgren’s absence, allowing 16 goals in four games for a 1-2-1 record. Hunter Shepard has slotted into the backup position, facing Nashville and New Jersey in just the third and fourth starts of his NHL career.
Shepard will remain in DC for at least a little while longer, backing up Darcy Kuemper Friday night against Carolina.
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On