Spencer Carbery says Capitals got ‘good news’ on Charlie Lindgren’s injury this morning

Heading into Saturday night’s game against the Predators, the Capitals were missing starting goaltender Charlie Lindgren and defender Martin Fehervary, both of whom sustained injuries in the Capital’s blowout loss against the Islanders on Friday night.

While the original prognosis on Lindgren’s injury had him out for the “foreseeable future” per Spencer Carbery, the Capitals head coach says that the goaltender’s reevaluation Saturday morning proved optimistic for Washington.

“Good news on Chucky this morning,” Carbery stated during pregame media availability. “Not to the point where he can dress and play but better than expected I would say.”

Lindgren left the game early Friday night after taking a puck to the neck area on the first shot of the game. He would stay in net until the 6:46 mark of the first period when he deemed himself too injured to continue.

#ALLCAPS Fehervary was tripped. Also this shows the shot that hurt Lindgren pic.twitter.com/7lrnABNDb7 — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 30, 2023

Saturday afternoon, the Capitals responded by calling up Hunter Shepard from the Hershey Bears. He served as Clay Stevenson’s backup in the Bears’ 4-2 victory in Rochester the night before. Shepard is 2-0 for the Capitals in his career, most recently seeing ice time on November 11th against the Isles, where he made 37 saves for a .973 save percentage.

“Shep deserves the opportunity with having played here a couple games, won both of them,” Carbery said. “When an opportunity presents itself up top, he’s earned that.”

The Capitals ended up facing Yaroslav Askarov in net for the Predators, who is making his first NHL start. The goalie was called up from the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday after Kevin Lankinen fell ill. Askarov played 16 minutes and change for the Preds on Wednesday after Juuse Saros was pulled, stopping all six shots he faced.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB