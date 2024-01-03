Max Pacioretty will make his Washington Capitals debut against the New Jersey Devils

Max Pacioretty will finally make his long-awaited debut for the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals announced on social media that Pacioretty will play against the New Jersey Devils, Wednesday night.

Pacioretty’s debut was suggested earlier in the day as he was removed from long-term injured reserve on the NHL’s media site.

Max Pacioretty will make his Capitals debut tonight against the New Jersey Devils. Pacioretty, a six time 30-goal scorer, has recorded 645 points (326g, 319a) in 855 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens. https://t.co/kN1CobnTla — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 3, 2024

The Capitals-Devils matchup will mark the 35-year-old winger’s first NHL game since January 19 of last year. Pacioretty tore his Achilles tendon for the second time in the span of just five months that night.

Pacioretty has been a full participant in Capitals practice for over two weeks now and has been traveling with the team on all of their road trips to get better associated with his teammates, coaches, and a gameday routine. The Capitals signed the veteran forward to a one-year deal this past summer fully knowing that it would take this long for him to get into their lineup.

The Capitals made room on their roster for Pacioretty’s debut by placing goaltender Charlie Lindgren on injured reserve. Lindgren was hurt early in last Friday’s loss to the New York Islanders and has not dressed for either of the club’s last two games. Hunter Shepard remains with the team and could start against the Devils.

Notably, the Capitals will host Pacioretty’s former team, the Carolina Hurricanes, on Friday. The veteran forward scored three goals for Carolina in just five games last season before tearing his Achilles again.

Pacioretty’s contract with the Capitals is incentive laden due to his injury history. He has the chance to earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses on top of his $2 million salary if he plays in 20 total games this season. The Capitals have 47 games left on their 2023-24 schedule.

Last week, Carbery inserted Pacioretty into full line rushes for the first time, possibly indicating where he could line up against the Devils. During that skate, he occupied the left wing of a third line also featuring Evgeny Kuznetsov and Matthew Phillips.

Update (5:35 pm): Per The Washington Post’s Bailey Johnson, head coach Spencer Carbery has revealed that Max Pacioretty will replace Hendrix Lapierre on a line with Dylan Strome and Matthew Phillips.

Joel Edmundson will also be taking a maintenance day. Trevor van Riemsdyk will jump back into action in his place. Hunter Shepard will indeed get the start in goal.

