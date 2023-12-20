Ethan Bear on why he chose to sign with Capitals: ‘They want me here instead of needing me’

ARLINGTON, VA — Ethan Bear may not officially be a Capital, but he’s already settling into his new team-to-be. Bear joined the team for their morning skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday as he prepares to sign a two-year contract with Washington sometime after the current holiday roster freeze.

After sustaining an injury playing for Team Canada at the 2023 World Championship, the former Vancouver Canuck underwent shoulder surgery in June. Now, Bear is gearing up to make his return to the NHL, this time on the other side of the continent.

“I feel really good,” Bear told reporters after the skate. “It’s been a long six months and it’s definitely nice to get back skating with the team and get in a team environment again. It’s been good. I feel great. I feel healthy. I feel strong.”

The Capitals confirmed Wednesday that they plan on signing the 26-year-old blueliner in the near future but have yet to formally seal the deal. Bear has not played in the NHL in more than eight months, with his last game coming on April 13 with the Canucks.

Head coach Spencer Carbery praised the organization’s decision to add Bear on Wednesday.

“It just gives us a young player that’s still just scratching the surface of his career in the National Hockey League,” Carbery said. “The injury is well-documented, but I think that injury goes further back than just the World Championships and last year. So I like it. I think it goes with our group and our demeanor and sort of our makeup of this thing that we’ve talked a bunch about: of having a great veteran core, but also adding these young players that are real hungry to prove that they’re high-level NHL players.”

Bear became an unrestricted free agent this summer after the Canucks declined to tender him a qualifying offer. That gave him a rare opportunity for players in his age group as he considered potential destinations.

“It’s been interesting to be honest,” he said of the UFA process. “It’s been really good. I think just seeing your worth, knowing there’s a bunch of teams interested, and not being trapped on one team and having to be RFA. I think it’s been pretty cool to have that control and have a little bit more say in where I want to go and what I want to do. So it’s been pretty exciting to be honest.”

Multiple NHL teams expressed an interest as he continued his rehabilitation this fall, but the Capitals ultimately came out on top–reportedly for their willingness to offer a multi-year deal. The terms of the contract, Washington’s approach to negotiations, and the team’s reputation all appealed to Bear.

“I’ve heard such good things about the organization,” he explained. “They have a great leadership here. But honestly, when I was coming to contracts and working things out, I think they were just very cooperative. They weren’t trying to rush me into anything. So I think just their understanding and I honestly felt like they really cared a lot.

“They want me here instead of needing me. So that was pretty much one of the reasons.”

The draw of playing alongside Alex Ovechkin was another bonus, particularly for a defenseman who has seen The Great Eight’s offensive talent firsthand.

“I don’t have to worry about defending Ovi,” he said. “So that’s a plus.”

The Capitals currently have seven healthy defensemen on their roster but hope that Bear can offer both a skill upgrade and additional flexibility to their defense corps. Bear himself hopes to bring “a good two-way game” to his new squad.

“I think I’m a very simple, smart defender,” he said. “I work very hard. I just hope to bring some excitement and help win games any way possible. I think my game can really complement this team really well in terms of moving pucks, helping out defensively and offensively.”

Carbery confirmed that Bear will continue to recover in Washington but would not play before the holiday break. Once he is healthy enough to join the lineup, the rookie bench boss thinks Bear can make a real impact on the team’s blue line.

“A player that (I’m) pretty familiar with from watching him in Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver more recently and someone I think that can potentially, if all goes well, bring an added punch to our back end, especially offensively. I know that’s not his M.O. necessarily to run a power player, to drive offense from back there, but I think with his skating and his ability to get up in the rush, his ability to attack in the offensive zone off the blue line, I think can help us. And being fully healthy now and putting the injury behind him, I think could be a good fit for the organization.”

Though not known primarily for his offense–he scored a total of 16 points (13g, 3a) with the Canucks last season–Bear looks forward to the chance to prove he has more scoring potential.

“I’ve always played power play growing up,” he said. “Juniors, when I first got into pro a little bit when I was in Edmonton. It’s a game that I’d love to get back to. It’s a fun side of the game when you get to be a little more offensive. It just makes things more exciting. I think I have that component in my game. And if I get that opportunity, I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready for it.”

Still, that goal remains a little while away as Bear continues to progress in his recovery. For now, he will start getting used to his future team. He already knows several of his soon-to-be teammates, having played with Dylan Strome as a teenager for Team Canada and training with Joel Edmundson in the summer. Even after just a short time in Washington, Bear liked what he saw from his new locker room.

“It’s just a good group of guys. They have a really good culture here where it’s a good mix. Everyone feels like they’re pulling their weight, everyone’s doing their job, but at the same time, it’s not too stressed out. I think that’s a really key component because everyone’s just focused on their job. It’s not too intense. And that can help with individuals’ play.

“So I think they’ve got a good mix here. And I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB