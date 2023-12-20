Ethan Bear participates in Capitals morning skate despite not officially signing contract with team

The Washington Capitals took to the ice for their optional morning skate on Wednesday before a Metropolitan Division matchup against the New York Islanders. Free agent defenseman Ethan Bear joined the team out on the ice wearing full Capitals-branded gear, including a practice jersey, gloves, pants, and helmet.

Bear, uniquely, skated with the team despite not yet officially signing his rumored two-year contract. The Capitals announced that they expect to ink him to that deal at a “later date.”

#Caps are expected to officially sign defenseman Ethan Bear at a later date. Bear will join the team for today’s morning skate as he continues his rehabilitation process. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 20, 2023

“I feel really good,” Bear said Wednesday. “It’s been a long six months, definitely nice to get back skating with the team and getting into a team environment again. I feel great, I feel healthy, I feel strong.”

The Capitals also set up a new locker room stall for Bear inside MedStar Capitals Iceplex and he will wear number 25 for the team.

The 26-year-old blueliner is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery that he needed to have due to an injury suffered while playing with Team Canada at the World Championships. Bear has not played in an NHL game since April 13 when he was a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

Bear was initially spotted making his way around the practice facility during the team’s practice on Tuesday. The Capitals’ interest in the defender this season was first revealed by hockey insider Chris Johnston on December 7.

In 61 games for the Canucks last year, Bear put up 16 points (3g, 13a). According to Johnston, Bear’s contract with the Capitals will see him paid around $2 million per season.

The Capitals are currently carrying only 22 skaters so they could freely add Bear to their roster whenever they wish. However, hockey insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Tuesday on The Jeff Marek Show that the team is not expected to do so until after the holiday break.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB