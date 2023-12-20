Caps beat Islanders 3-2 in Ivan Miroshnichenko’s debut

The Washington Capitals hosted the New York Islanders on Wednesday night, part one of Washington’s back-to-backs as we approach the Christmas holiday. In an important intradivision matchup, Washington seemed to have the edge, but the scoreboard didn’t necessarily agree.
Hendrix Lapierre was our first goal scorer, getting a quick shot off after New York turned the puck over in their own zone. Hudson Fasching returned fire with a sort of wraparound that required a major misread from Trevor van Riemsdyk. Joel Edmundson summoned a monstrous shot to restore Washington’s lead.
In the third, John Carlson made an excellent pass to Anders Lee, who tied the game and nudged us into overtime. Dylan Strome called his own number and finished it.
Caps win! 3-2 in OT!
Fasching ties it for the Islanders! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bADyP72IFr
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 21, 2023
Aubergine and tangerine for Miro's debut #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/XolXKVEuX4
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 21, 2023
Fun finish, but it was a shame to give away a point like that. The Capitals dictated play for too much of this game to let their division rival sneak back into it and keep clawing up the standings.
Anyway, keep your head on a swivel, the Capitals head to Ohio right now to prepare for their Thursday date with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Headline photo: Kurly from Crashers
