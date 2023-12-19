Ivan Miroshnichenko on potential NHL debut with Capitals: ‘[I] worked for that for my whole life’

ARLINGTON, VA — Ivan Miroshnichenko could be just a day away from achieving a lifelong dream.

Miroshnichenko was returned to Washington for the first time since Training Camp, joining the Capitals for practice after the team recalled him Tuesday morning. The 19-year-old winger could make his NHL debut as soon as Wednesday night against the New York Islanders. Speaking to reporters after practice, Miroshnichenko grinned as he recalled learning about the move.

“I was so happy and nervous at the same time when I heard the news and just enjoying being around here right now,” he said in Russian, translated by Aliaksei Protas. “Just so happy to be here.”

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery did not commit to putting Miroshnichenko in the lineup, but liked much of what he saw at practice. He also noted however that it was clear the Russian youngster is still struggling a bit with the English language.

“He looked good,” Carbery said. “He looked a little tentative sometimes on some of the drills. It’s still hard for him.”

Drafted 20th overall by the Capitals in 2022, Miroshnichenko made the jump to North American hockey this year, playing two NHL exhibition games before starting the regular season in the AHL. He credits that time in Hershey for helping him make a smooth transition.

“I got used to life in North America, first of all, and for sure North American hockey because it’s a little different compared to men in NHL, men in KHL,” he said. “A little different game, more physical, and guys (are) a little bit faster and more physical at the same time in the AHL, trying to prove themselves. So it helped me a lot too, so that’s probably like two biggest things.”

That help included the work of Bears head coach Todd Nelson. Miroshnichenko spoke highly of his relationship with Nelson, which has remained strong even through a healthy scratch earlier this season.

“Great coach, great man on and off the ice,” Miroshnichenko said. “Helped me a lot, shown me videos and really helped me to prepare for this game. [He’s seen] so many players, so he knows what he’s talking about. So just a great man on and off the ice.”

In 27 games with the Bears so far, Miroshnichenko has tallied 15 points (8g, 7a). Carbery noted that Miroshnichenko earned a look from the Capitals not only for his offensive production, but also for his overall growth since the fall.

“In all reports, talking to Todd Nelson yesterday, he’s shown signs of improvement through the process down there,” Carbery said. “Obviously we know the offensive ability that he has and the scoring that he’s done down there. It’s his play away from the puck, his details inside of his game. Those have gotten better over the last little stretch, so we’ll get him up here.”

He later added, “We have followed his process very, very closely of being out of the lineup in the American League and having to learn some hard lessons. But like I said, over the past few weeks as we’ve sort of kept track of him, we’ve seen some steady improvement. So we’re going to reward that with getting him up to the NHL level and seeing where that goes.”

The Capitals have continued to take measures to help Miroshnichenko adapt to North America. On Tuesday, Miroshnichenko skated alongside fellow countryman Evgeny Kuznetsov on the team’s third line. Though the two did not play together during the preseason–where Miroshnichenko played both games with Alex Ovechkin–Carbery hoped that Kuznetsov could help supplement Miroshnichenko’s still-limited English skills.

“That is not a coincidence,” he explained. “I think that’s important–to make him feel as comfortable as possible. Not just from someone being able to communicate, pre-scout things that are going on, here’s what we do in this situation, this situation, but on the ice as well, on the bench. Sort of walking him through scenarios. ‘Hey, here’s what we need to do here next time.’”

Meanwhile, Miroshnichenko was thrilled to play on Kuznetsov’s wing, smiling ear-to-ear upon hearing Kuznetsov’s name even before Protas translated the question.

“I’m so happy to play with such a star player like Kuzy,” he said. “Good thing he’s Russian-speaking, so he can help me a lot to get to play in that level. And he’ll help me, that’s good. So I hope I’ll assist on his couple goals and he’ll assist on mine.”

Miroshnichenko still had plenty of jitters as he looked ahead to a possible debut, even through all the excitement. His path to the NHL has been far from easy: he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on his 18th birthday and spent much of his draft year undergoing treatment. From the the years of training to his recovery from cancer and transition to North America, those obstacles gave his potential debut even more significance.

“I’m nervous because basically I went through so many circumstances and different situations in my life. Worked for that for my whole life and everybody nervous, family is nervous. So just so excited about tomorrow.”

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB