Ethan Bear spotted at Capitals’ practice facility after reportedly agreeing to two-year contract with team

The Washington Capitals reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with free agent defenseman Ethan Bear last week. While the move has yet to be made official, it appears like that will be coming very shortly.

Bear was spotted walking down a hallway near the MedStar Capitals Iceplex locker room on Tuesday by RMNB’s Katie Adler. The 26-year-old blueliner has not played a game yet this season due to offseason shoulder surgery.

Also, looks like Ethan Bear is in the building today. — Katie Adler (@katieEadler) December 19, 2023

In 61 games for the Canucks last year, he put up 16 points (3g, 13a). The Capitals, according to hockey insider Chris Johnston, will be paying Bear around $2 million per season on his deal. The additional year in the contract is what Johnston says lured Bear to DC over other potential suitors.

Bear is right-handed so if head coach Spencer Carbery plans to implement him in the team’s everyday lineup, a shakeup is in order for the team’s defense pairings. One likely scenario is that Trevor van Riemsdyk will be moved to the left side to accommodate Bear’s handedness. TVR is comfortable playing on his off-hand side and has done so for the Capitals several times since signing with the club back in 2020.

The Capitals are currently carrying a full complement of 23 players so an accompanying move would need to be made before Bear officially joins the team. That situation is made more complicated by the fact that the NHL holiday roster freeze comes into effect tonight at midnight.

After that deadline, no players can be traded, waived, sent down, signed, or placed on LTIR until midnight on December 28.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB