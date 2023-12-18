Joe Snively returned to Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals announced they sent Joe Snively back to the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears on Monday.

Snively had appeared in the last three games for the Caps with the team managing several injury issues to its forward ranks.

Snively was initially called up to the team on December 14 after Sonny Milano was placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old forward remained in the lineup as TJ Oshie missed Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday due to a lower-body injury. Milano is eligible to return as soon as Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’re playing well as a group (in Hershey) and individually a lot of guys are having success,” Snively said to Alan May during intermission of a recent game. “I was excited to get the call.”

The Herndon, Virginia native did not register a point during his three appearances. In his final game against the Hurricanes, he only received 5:43 of ice time.

The Capitals also placed Lucas Johansen on waivers earlier in the day.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB