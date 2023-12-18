Capitals place Lucas Johansen on waivers

The Washington Capitals placed defenseman Lucas Johansen on waivers Monday.

Johansen will be free to be claimed by any team over the next 24 hours. If he’s not, he can be sent to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

The news was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Joining Johansen on waivers include Sabres’ defenseman Jacob Bryson and Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea.

Johansen has not played in a game for the Capitals since November 18, exactly a month ago to the day, when he suited up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He’s been scratched 13 consecutive games.

The 2016 first-round pick has been given a jersey from head coach Spencer Carbery only six times this season. When Joel Edmundson returned from injury and made his Capitals debut on November 18, both he and Alex Alexeyev have struggled to get on the ice.

The Capitals have been heavily linked to defenseman Ethan Bear, whom Chris Johnston reported had agreed to a two year contract with the Caps last week. The Bear signing has not yet been announced. Friedman added that a “domino effect” could happen on the Capitals’ blue line when his deal is finalized, which could be what we’re seeing now.

Johansen last season was a key member of the Hershey Bears’ championship team that won its 12th Calder Cup in June.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB