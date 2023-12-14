Capitals place Sonny Milano on injured reserve, Joe Snively recalled

The Washington Capitals have a new forward in town due to an injury to a regular.

Sonny Milano was placed on injured reserve due to an unknown ailment on Thursday. In response, the Capitals called up Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears.

The 27-year-old Snively has seven points and 21 points in 25 games for the defending champion Bears this season, ranking him third in points and tied for third in goals with Ivan Miroshnichenko.

Snively appeared in 12 games with the Capitals last season, registering four points (2g, 2a).

Milano, who was recently healthy scratched, did not suffer any apparent injury during a recent game and participated fully in practice on Wednesday.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Joe Snively

Forward Sonny Milano Placed on IR ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed forward Sonny Milano on Injured Reserve (IR). Snively, 27, has recorded 21 points (7g, 14a) in 25 games with Hershey this season. The 5’9”, 180-pound forward ranks second on Hershey in assists, third in points and tied for third in goals. Snively appeared in 12 games with Washington in 2022-23, recording four points (2g, 2a). In 32 regular-season games with Hershey last season, Snively registered 27 points (9g, 18a). In addition, Snively led Hershey in assists (13), points (15) and power-play points (7) in 20 playoff games during the Bears’ run to the Calder Cup championship. The Herdon, Virginia native became the first Virginia-born player to play for the Capitals in franchise history in 2021-22. In 12 games with Washington, Snively recorded seven points (4g, 3a), including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) on Feb. 10, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens. Snively became one of 15 rookies in franchise history to record at least seven points in his first 10 games. Snively has appeared in 24 career NHL games with Washington, recording 11 points (6g, 5a). In 176 career AHL games with Hershey, Snively has recorded 134 points (51g, 83a). Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington’s Little Caps program.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB