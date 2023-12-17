Solid road effort falls short as Capitals can’t make good on chances again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped a Sunday night road visit to Nashville 3-1 as the Predators played opportunist and pounced at some important moments of the game. The Capitals have now lost two straight headed into North Carolina to take on a rested Hurricanes team on Sunday.
One goal? This again? Ugh.
Alex Ovechkin recorded the secondary assist on Oshie’s goal, his 12th assist of the season. Ovechkin’s 17 points are tied with Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome for the team lead.
