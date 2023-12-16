Garrett Roe scores first career hat trick, Ivan Miroshnichenko tallies 8th goal of season in Hershey’s 7-1 win over Laval

Garrett Roe, 35, had one of the biggest nights of his professional hockey career on Saturday.

The Vienna, Virginia native scored his first career AHL hat trick and tallied four points in the team’s 7-1 win over the Laval Rocket.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, skating on the Bears’ first line in place of injured winger Mike Vecchione, also tallied his eighth goal of the season in the victory.

Hunter Shepard got the win on his own bobblehead night.

Roe’s 1st goal

With family in attendance, Garrett Roe gets his first as a Bear, and his first @TheAHL goal since April 14, 2013! 🥹 https://t.co/VTWoINNqfE pic.twitter.com/11AS1eBrkL — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023

Roe’s first goal came 2:30 into the game on a two-on-one break with Hendrix Lapierre. Roe, wearing number 65, passed to the French Canadian center, but quickly got the puck back. The pass was intercepted by Rocket goaltender Strauss Mann, but Roe found the loose puck and tucked it home.

The goal was Roe’s first as a Hershey Bear and his first in the AHL since April 14, 2013. Even better: Roe’s family was in attendance.

Roe’s 2nd goal

Roesy with a little help from the post and the goalie skate bags his second of the night! https://t.co/txUu4nVC2D pic.twitter.com/ymdMK0dF01 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023

Roe scored his second tally of the night on what may have been his next shift, 3:42 later. With Bogdan Trineyev posted up in front of the net, Roe found a rebound at his feet and pushed it past the goaltender.

Roe’s hat-trick goal

Roe completed the trick in the third period as Lapierre took the puck off the board and found Alex Limoges in the right circle. Limoges dished to Roe in the slot, who beat Mann with 30 seconds remaining.

Roe also tallied a secondary assist on Ivan Miroshnichenko’s first period goal. The young Russian scored on a one-timer in front of the net, after getting a beautiful pass by Hendrix Lapierre, who had his own hat trick of assists.

Tic. Tac. Toe. Miro gets his eighth of the season. 🍎Lapierre

🍏Roe https://t.co/dcFgSFCseo pic.twitter.com/00TXyf73pk — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023

Roe’s Bears teammates were very excited when he returned to the locker room after the game, bowing to him and saying “we’re not worthy.”

He also took a photo with his milestone hat trick puck before departing the arena.

Have a night, Garrett Roe! 🧢🧢🧢 pic.twitter.com/IHL2m7mDav — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023

Roe, the Hershey Bears’ oldest player by two years, was playing in only his 15th game of the season.

On the night, the Bears also got goals from Riley Sutter and two from Alex Limoges. Hunter Shepard made 14 saves in the victory.

Meanwhile at the other end of the ice, @shepdadyy is up to his usual stuff 🧱 pic.twitter.com/yS9f6sWOFh — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023

Here’s the Bears lines for the evening:

Tonight's projected lineup against the Rocket 📝 Forward @duber72_ will face his former club for the first time! Catch tonight's broadcast:

🖥️ https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ

📻 @FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am pic.twitter.com/4TSvnO5npm — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 16, 2023

Here are the full highlights:

Headline photo: @thehersheybears/X