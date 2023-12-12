Capitals re-sign goaltender Clay Stevenson to three-year, $2.325 million extension

The Washington Capitals announced on Tuesday morning that they have re-signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a three-year, $2.325 million extension. Stevenson was initially brought in by the Capitals on a two-year, entry-level contract in March of 2022 after a standout final season with Dartmouth College in the NCAA.

The 24-year-old Alberta native has been the AHL-leading Hershey Bears’ most used netminder this season as Hunter Shepard has been recalled by the Capitals three separate times to start the year. This is Stevenson’s first, full season in the AHL after he spent almost the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign as the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays’ primary starter.

Stevenson has been outstanding for the Bears, amassing a 9-4 record with a 1.70 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage, and four shutouts. All three of those latter stats see him rank either first or second in the entire league. His nine wins are also third in the league.

The big goaltender took his first steps into the NHL as well this season as the Capitals recalled him twice in October to serve as a backup for both Charlie Lindgren and Darcy Kuemper. He did not see any game time in either of those games so he is still waiting for his true NHL debut.

Stevenson’s new deal sees him signed with the Capitals through the 2026-27 season. He joins an exclusive club in the organization that is able to say that as it includes just Stevenson, Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, and Darcy Kuemper.

CapFriendly has provided the exact structure and more details on Stevenson’s extension.

Capitals Re-sign Clay Stevenson The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a three-year, $2.325 million contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The first year of Stevenson’s contract will be a two-way contract ($750,000/$200,000), while the second and third years will be a one-way contract ($775,000). Stevenson, 24, has posted a 9-4-0 record with a 1.70 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and four shutouts in 13 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) this season. Stevenson ranks first in the AHL in goals-against average and shutouts, second in save percentage, and tied for third in wins. The 6’4”, 185-pound goaltender appeared in 36 games for the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) last season, posting a record of 19-12-3 with a 2.54 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and three shutouts. In addition, Stevenson had a 2-1-2 record with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in five Kelly Cup Playoff games. The Drayton Valley, Alberta native also appeared in three games with Hershey in 2022-23, going 3-0-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Stevenson made his AHL debut on Dec. 10, 2022 against the Cleveland Monsters, stopping 25 of 27 shots. In 16 career AHL games with Hershey, Stevenson has a record of 12-4-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and four shutouts. The Capitals signed Stevenson to a two-year entry-level contract on March 28, 2022, following his sophomore season at Dartmouth College (NCAA). Stevenson earned six of Dartmouth’s seven wins during the 2021-22 season, leading the Big Green in wins, save percentage (.922), goals-against average (2.70) and shutouts (2). Stevenson posted a save percentage above .900 in all 23 games he played and his .922 save percentage was tied for second in the ECAC. Stevenson, who won the Phelan Award as Dartmouth’s MVP, was named to the 2021-22 All-Ivy First Team, the ECAC All-Rookie Team and the ECAC Third All-Star Team.

