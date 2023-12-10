Caps beat Hawks 4-2 as Dowd scores two

A tired Washington Capitals team defeated a tired Chicago Blackhawks team in a game they darn well should have won. It was close for a while, and then it really wasn’t, but then maybe it was again for a moment?
After a silent first period, the Hawks struck first, on their fourth shot of long and heavy shift in the Caps’ zone. I guess that just pissed the Caps off? Anthony Mantha scored a rush goal after a great pass from Connor McMichael, then Dylan Strome exploited Oshie’s physicality for a goal, then Nic Dowd got greasy in the creasy. Dowd scored again in the third, weaving the puck through traffic. On a late-game power play, Connor Bedard sent a great pass to Connor Murphy to make it 4-2.
Caps win!
Great high-flipper pass from McMichael to spring Mantha 🐬 pic.twitter.com/bZl1pUwUiN
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2023
Great high-flipper pass from McMichael to spring Mantha 🐬 pic.twitter.com/bZl1pUwUiN
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2023
Sunday night in Chicago. Let's go. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/SbWEayqik3
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 11, 2023
The Caps have a few days off and then they simply have to beat the Flyers on the road.
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk, who posted updates on our Instagram Story
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On