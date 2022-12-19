The Nic Dowd game: Caps beat Wings 4-3 in OT

The Washington Capitals hosted an auspicious game against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. We expected to celebrate a star; we just didn’t know the star would be Nic Dowd.
David Perron lifted a backhander to beat Charlie Lindgren to put Detroit on the board first. The Wings made it 2-0 off Oskar Sundqvist’s stick, taking a flawless pass from Jonatan Berggren (fun name to spell, definitely didn’t have to double-check that one).
Nic Dowd scored twice in the second period. Eleven seconds apart.
Lucas Raymond restored Detroit’s lead on the rush five minutes into the third period, but Erik Gustafsson – the dynamo – knotted it up soon after. That earned us overtime.
Dmitry Orlov won it in overtime!
Caps win!
TWO GOALS IN 11 SECONDS FOR NIC DOWD 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/zUqLBkmMj6
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 20, 2022
When you're hot, you're hot pic.twitter.com/wmim2vWGnT
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 20, 2022
every time he goes a little purple, that's a good look #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/mGTm0nDy50
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 20, 2022
Another great game. We had been whining on here about the quality of the Caps as an entertainment product. After weeks of good games – many of them wins no less – that complaint goes into the drawer. Not sure if the Caps are good yet (a convo for another day), but for now they’re fun. And that’s a lot.
See you Thursday for a roadie in Ottawa.
Headline photo: @Senorferrrree
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On