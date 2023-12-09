Absolutely nothing for New York: Capitals beat Rangers 4-0

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers waited all the way until December to get their first matchup of the 2023-24 season underway. The return of TJ Oshie to the lineup and the return of Peter Laviolette to DC were the big storylines coming into the night.
Sonny Milano got a great cross-ice feed from Martin Fehervary and gave the Capitals a lead less than a minute into the first period. Anthony Mantha tipped home a slap-pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov to double that lead. Tom Wilson sniped past Igor Shesterkin on an odd-man rush to make it 3-0.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel picked up a turnover in the slot and slung a wrister to the top corner to add to the lead again. Charlie Lindgren with his second shutout of the season.
Capitals beat Rangers 4-0!
Lappy’s back! pic.twitter.com/qKHjqnFK7q
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 9, 2023
Joey Daccord’s 2024 #WinterClassic mask is INCREDIBLE 👀
The bucket features baseball cards of Seattle Mariners legends Ichiro, Ken Griffey Jr. and more 🔥⚾️ @BRWalkoff
(via @ShiftyPaint) pic.twitter.com/qF3Ck1pLrP
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 9, 2023
It's a Metropolitan Division showdown #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/4uOLBMgm1d
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 9, 2023
The Capitals will get right back to business on Sunday night as they’ll travel to Chicago to take on Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks. Chicago is also playing the second half of a back-to-back in that game so the amount of rest will be even for both teams.
Headline photo courtesy of @curtk/X
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On