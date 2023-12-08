Hershey Bears winning streak ends at nine games after 4-1 loss to Syracuse Crunch

The Hershey Bears’ long winning streak ended at nine games on Friday after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Syracuse Crunch. Heading into puck drop, the Bears had not lost in almost a month, with their last defeat coming on November 12th against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Even with the loss, the Bears’ 18-5-0 record keeps them first in league standings.

The single goal from the Bears came from rookie Ryan Hofer, who rejoined the lineup tonight from a one-game absence. The goal was his second of the season. Hunter Shepard returned to the net tonight after being called up last second during the Capitals’ road trip.

The Syracuse power play proved to be tough for the Bears tonight, with the Crunch scoring on two of their four advantages.

Syracuse took advantage of an early Bears penalty, scoring a power play goal just 5:17 into the game.

Hofer put the game back even just four minutes later. A bad turnover by the Crunch in the offensive zone put the puck right on Hofer’s stick in front of the net. He fired it over the blocker of the goaltender, tying the game 1-1.

The Crunch would score again on the power play 13:13 into the first. Shepard and the Bears fell victim to an unlucky bounce off the post that was easily shot behind Shepard’s back into an open net. The Crunch led 2-1 at the end of the first.

Syracuse scored their third goal of the game 16:16 into the second period.

The Bears pulled Shepard 3:10 left in the game, looking to close the two-goal gap. However, the Crunch would finish off the game with an empty netter, as the Bears took the 4-1 loss.

BEARS’ WIN STREAK SNAPPED IN 4-1 LOSS TO CRUNCH Hofer scores lone goal for Hershey in first defeat since Nov. 12 (Syracuse, NY – Dec. 8, 2023) – Ryan Hofer scored the lone goal for the visitors as the Hershey Bears (18-5-0-0) saw their season-high nine-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 defeat to the Syracuse Crunch (13-5-0-2) on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena, Hershey’s first loss since Nov. 12, a 4-1 home loss to Lehigh Valley. The loss also ended Hershey’s six-game road win streak. BOX SCORE Waltteri Merelä put the hosts in front at 5:17 of the opening frame with a power-play goal by deflecting Sean Day’s shot through the legs of Hunter Shepard. Hofer tied the game minutes later when a Syracuse defender coughed the puck up in his own zone to Hofer, who fired a wrist shot that banked off the post and behind Matt Tomkins at 9:19 for Hofer’s second of the season. Mitchell Chaffee put the Crunch up 2-1 with another power-play goal at 13:01 when Gage Goncalves’ rebound popped out to the left circle for Chaffee to put past Shepard. Tristan Allard extended the lead for the Crunch to a pair of goals at 16:10 of the second period when he settled a loose puck and jammed it past Shepard at the right post. Daniel Walcott closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:24 of the third period. Shots finished 22-21 in favor of the Crunch. Shepard went 18-for-21 in the defeat for the Bears, only his second loss of the season; Tomkins stopped 21-of-22 shots in the victory for Syracuse. Hershey went 0-for-3 on the power play; the Crunch went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Headline Photo: Hershey Bears/Tori Hartman