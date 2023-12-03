Hunter Shepard arrived to T-Mobile Arena minutes before the game, joined Capitals’ bench well after puck drop

Hunter Shepard didn’t play in the Washington Capitals 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, but he certainly had the biggest adventure of any player that night.

The Hershey Bears’ starter was called up to the Capitals hours before puck drop due to Charlie Lindgren being unable to play or back up Darcy Kuemper. Lindgren missed the morning due to “body maintenance.” Later in the night, he was ruled out due to something entirely different: an illness.

Shepard, who was in Charlotte with the Bears, was then forced to quickly find and take a cross-country flight to Las Vegas. He arrived at T-Mobile Arena at 9:55 pm — about 15 minutes before puck drop happened.

#ALLCAPS Hunter Sheperd arrived to the arena less than 20 minutes ago lol pic.twitter.com/6KpG9ypr17 — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 3, 2023

“Hunter Shepard just flew cross-country and arrived at the building with his gear not too long ago,” Monumental Sports Network’s Joe Beninati said.

“He had a quick warmup,” Craig Laughlin added. “He’s warming up in the locker room and he’ll be available as a backup to Carbery’s team. He left Charlotte from the American Hockey League where they were playing to come here. He got here. He had to send his equipment on another flight and now it’s here and he’s ready to go.”

Once he was done stretching, Shepard walked down the tunnel and took a seat on a stool just behind the bench.

He officially arrived with 15:38 left in the first period, meaning the Capitals only had one goaltender available for the first four minutes and 22 seconds of the game. He did not end playing a single second.

Shepard’s travel issues weren’t the only woes Capitals goaltenders faced on the night.

Kuemper, according to the Vegas Golden Knights’ telecast, was also sick, but with the Capitals having no other options, he gutted it out and played.

Kuemper went on to stop 32 of 35 shots, but lose his seventh game in 12 appearances this season.

“He was good enough to go,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery replied when asked if Kuemper was 100 percent.

Screenshot: Monumental Sports Network