Strome’s two goals not enough: Stars beat Caps 5-4 in shootout

The Washington Capitals returned to DC and to normal waking hours on Thursday. Their first obligation was to host the Dallas Stars, who I think are a very good hockey club.
Scott Wedgewood misplayed a puck behind his net, which made it easy for Aliaksei Protas to get on the board first. Tyler Seguin was given a wide open lane from which to tie the game up.
In the second period, Dylan Strome won an offensive-zone faceoff and scored a few moments later. The Caps extended the lead with – hoo boy, it’s Evgeny Kuznetsov – on a breakaway. Mason Marchment scored on a rush attack against Washington’s fourth line, leaving us 3-2 after two periods.
A Dallas power play early in the third period tied up the game, but a Washington power play restored the lead nine minutes later off the stick of Dylan Strome. With six minutes left, Roope Hintz beat Charlie Lindgren to tie it up yet again, which sent us into overtime, which gave us no decision.
Shootout bullets.
Caps lose.
AND WHAT A SETUP BY DUTCHY IN GAME 1,000! #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/h4DFM6jwBL
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 8, 2023
It was an ESPN game, so no Joe B Suit of the Night, but check this out:
@ianoland @rmnb Joe B in the house up in the People’s Section! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/SJa36eMxFH
— Cornelius (@CorneliusGibb) December 8, 2023
(What a pro.)
Before we wrap it up, I just wanna voice infinite solidarity with the Washington Post Guild, who was on strike today.
Anyway, I was just relieved this wasn’t as bad as that Coyotes game. That game was hell. Tonight, in reality, the Capitals kept up with a team that could be good enough to win the Cup. (That was my preseason prediction, along with that Ted would buy a baseball team.)
The Caps host the Rangers on Saturday night. Their head coach could win the Jack Adams this year. You remember him?
Headline photo: Amy from Crashers
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On