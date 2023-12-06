Andrew Cristall snubbed from Canada’s 2024 World Junior Championship roster

Team Canada released their preliminary 30-man roster for the 2024 World Junior Championship on Wednesday. Notably, Kelowna Rockets forward and Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall did not make the cut.

Cristall, a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is one of the WHL’s top point producers with 42 points (15g, 27a) in 21 games. His two-points-per-game pace ranks second in the league among all players who have played in more than 10 games this season.

Given that top level of production and the fact that Cristall was tied for fourth in scoring on Canada’s squad at the U18 World Junior Championship just last season, not including him even on the preliminary roster is a bold choice.

Team Canada has released their roster for the 2024 World Juniors. 🇨🇦 Thoughts on the squad? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3ICx5LbU4C — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 5, 2023

Just days before the release of the roster, Cristall had one of his best games of the season. In a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Giants, the 18-year-old forward factored in on all four goals and was named first star of the game.

The big night was already the seventh game this season where Cristall has tallied three or more points. He followed up that outing with a point against the Seattle Thunderbirds and is now on pace to have a 124-point season (44g, 80a) for Kelowna.

Points per game from U19 skaters in WHL season since 2010: Connor Bedard — 2.51

Aleksi Heponiemi — 2.07

RILEY HEIDT — 2.04

Andrew Cristall — 2.00

Dylan Guenther — 2.00#mnwild — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) December 4, 2023

Cristall will have one more year of eligibility for the U20 tournament after this year. He won’t be able to play in the AHL next season due to the CHL-NHL Transfer Agreement, so unless he makes the Capitals out of camp, he’ll likely be starring for Kelowna again and a favorite to make the Canadian roster.

The talented youngster signed his three-year, entry-level deal with the Caps in July and made his NHL preseason debut this past fall against the Detroit Red Wings. In that game, he earned an assist on a Rasmus Sandin power-play goal. The Capitals sent him back to junior a day later, but he left a great impression in DC.

“When he’s out on the ice, things happen,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. “When he’s around the puck, good things happen. He’s constantly a scoring chance. I’ve just found that he’s constantly caught our eye. I’m looking forward to see tomorrow night what he’s able to do against established pros. He’s so smart. He’s so crafty. To see some of that on display would be great for him.”

The Capitals will likely still have prospects compete at World Juniors this winter, with both Ryan Leonard and Ryan Chesley named to Team USA’s preliminary roster. Both prospects are expected to play huge rules on the final USA roster.

