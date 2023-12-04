Ryan Leonard and Ryan Chesley named to Team USA’s preliminary 2024 World Junior Championship roster

The Washington Capitals could end up with multiple prospects on Team USA at a World Junior Championship for the first time in a decade. 2023 first-round draft selection Ryan Leonard and 2022 second-round draft selection Ryan Chesley have both been chosen to participate in Team USA’s selection camp for the 2024 tournament.

Chesley earned a bronze medal with Team USA at last year’s tournament. Leonard has excelled internationally with Team USA in younger age groups but this will be his first opportunity to star at the premier U20 tournament.

Introducing the preliminary roster for the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team! 🇺🇸 #WorldJuniors — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 4, 2023

The last time that the Capitals had multiple prospects representing the USA at a World Junior Championship came at the 2014 version of the tournament. Riley Barber, Connor Carrick, and Thomas Di Pauli all donned the stars and stripes then, finishing fifth overall.

Here is how the full preliminary roster looks this year.

Goaltenders: Trey Augustine, Jacob Fowler, Sam Hillebrandt

Defensemen: Zeev Buium, Seamus Casey, Ryan Chesley, Drew Fortescue, Patrick Geary, Lane Hutson, Jake Livanavage, Aram Minnetian, Eric Pohlkamp, Sam Rinzel

Forwards: Gavin Brindley, Quinn Finley, Cutter Gauthier, James Hagens, Gavin Hayes, Isaac Howard, Ryan Leonard, Rutger McGroarty, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar III, Danny Nelson, Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, Jimmy Snuggerud, Carey Terrance, William Whitelaw

The 29-man group is led by 10 first-round NHL draft picks, including Leonard and his Boston College teammates Cutter Gauthier, Gabe Perreault, and Will Smith. Six other players, including Chesley, are second-round picks with 24 players having been drafted overall. The remaining five are 2024 NHL Draft eligible.

Six cuts will likely be made before the team heads to Gothenburg, Sweden.

Leonard is currently amid a very successful freshman campaign at Boston College. He had his nine-game point streak halted against Northeastern on Saturday and during those nine games he scored nine goals.

The Capitals’ top propsect was recently awarded Hockey East player of the week and Hockey East rookie of the month in the span of just a few days. In 16 total NCAA games, Leonard has amassed 17 points (10g, 7a). He also has a history of performing on the big stage for Team USA.

At the end of his 2022-23 season, he starred at the U18 World Championship. In seven games, Leonard blitzed the competition for 17 points (8g, 9a) and scored the overtime, gold-medal winner against Sweden.

Chesley is at the University of Minnesota where he is playing his sophomore season in the NCAA. Through 16 games this year he has five points (2g, 3a). Chesley is expected to play big minutes for Team USA as one of the veterans on the roster, potentially pairing up with offensive dynamo Lane Hutson on the team’s top pair.

Chesley will be joined by Sam Rinzel, Oliver Moore, and Jimmy Snuggerud as the Gophers contingent at camp.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB