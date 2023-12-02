Ryan Leonard cannot stop scoring, notches ninth goal in his last nine games for Boston College

Ryan Leonard is not facing a goaltender that he cannot score on right now. The 18-year-old winger struck again for Boston College in the NCAA on Friday night, potting a loose puck behind Northeastern’s netminder on a power play.

The Washington Capitals’ top prospect now has nine goals in his last nine games and is riding a nine-game point streak. In his last three games, he has scored five goals. The eighth overall draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is just four goals off the top of the goal-scoring leaderboard in the NCAA and there are no other freshmen with more goals (10) than he has this season.

Leonard tallied for the 10th time in his freshman campaign in the second period of Boston College’s 5-3 loss to Northeastern. The strike was his second power-play goal of the season.

9️⃣ has scored 9️⃣ in his last 9️⃣ games 🔥 💻 https://t.co/DjaeLKMSSQ pic.twitter.com/QhhNk5ga3X — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) December 2, 2023

The scoring play started with defenseman Eamon Powell firing a wrister towards the Northeastern net that got knocked down in front. Leonard’s linemate Gabe Perreault poked the puck loose out of the ensuing scrum and Leonard pounced on it.

The Massachusetts native deftly picked the puck up on his backhand and shoveled it by the prone goalie. Leonard also got involved in more rough stuff in the game, drawing a minor for boarding and another for cross-checking after regulation time expired.

Friday’s game was Leonard’s first after being named Hockey East player of the week and Hockey East rookie of the month in the span of a few days.

Leonard is currently second on Boston College in goals, behind just sophomore Cutter Gauthier (12). His 56 shots on goal also leave him behind just Gauthier (84) and 20 ahead of his next teammate, Will Smith (36).

He will get another chance to extend his scoring streak against Northeastern on Saturday. The two sides will get their home-and-home, back-to-back underway at 8 pm on Northeastern’s home ice.

Screenshot via @BC_MHockey/X