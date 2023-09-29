Capitals return Andrew Cristall back to WHL’s Kelowna Rockets

The Washington Capitals announced one Training Camp roster cut on Friday. Andrew Cristall, the team’s 2023 second-round draft selection, has been returned back to the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets.

Cristall made his NHL preseason debut on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings. The talented forward earned an assist on Rasmus Sandin’s power-play goal.

Training Camp Roster Update: #Caps loan forward Andrew Cristall to Kelowna (WHL). Washington’s updated training camp roster can be found here: https://t.co/IQKfJtpZln — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 29, 2023

Cristall, 18, had just two options for the upcoming season. Either he had to make the Caps’ NHL roster or head back to Canadian major junior due to the NHL-CHL Player Transfer Agreement establishing that the AHL would not be an option.

Ultimately, Cristall was determined to not be ready for that big jump to the pros but that does not mean he did not impress top Capitals brass during both Rookie Camp and the current main camp.

“He’s very shifty,” Caps assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said. “Diagonally, he can really cut across the ice and make it difficult for a defenseman. He’s working on his overall speed, which has improved. But, you have to be patient too. It’s been only five or six weeks since we’ve had our Development Camp. But, yeah, there’s definite improvements for sure.”

Head coach Spencer Carbery, who gave Cristall that preseason jersey, also had nothing but a glowing review for the youngster.

“When he’s out on the ice, things happen,” Carbery said. “When he’s around the puck, good things happen. He’s constantly a scoring chance. I’ve just found that he’s constantly caught our eye. I’m looking forward to see tomorrow night what he’s able to do against established pros. He’s so smart. He’s so crafty. To see some of that on display would be great for him.”

Cristall, who signed his three-year, entry-level deal with the Caps in July, will return to the WHL for another season after tearing up the league last year. In just 54 games for the Rockets, the BC native put up 95 points (39g, 56a) which was good for the second-highest, points-per-game rate (1.76) among draft eligible skaters. The only player to top him was his good buddy and the 2023 first overall pick, Connor Bedard (2.51).

When asked about his goals for the next year ahead of him, Cristall says he wants to keeps things simple. “For me, it’s just getting better day by day,” Cristall said. “I don’t really have too many expectations this year. Hopefully, have a good year with Kelowna and make it far in the playoffs. That would be nice.”

Cristall and Kelowna have lost in the WHL’s Western Conference Quarter-finals each of the past two seasons. Cristall, the team’s main offensive focal point, has been relatively shut down in those postseason matchups, posting just five points (1g, 4a) in nine games.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB