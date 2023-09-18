Andrew Cristall on already seeing improvement in his skating stride: ‘I definitely feel a step faster for sure’

Andrew Cristall was graded as a first-round talent by many scouts before the 2023 NHL Draft, but major concerns about his skating ability saw the high-scoring forward to drop all the way to the Washington Capitals at pick number 40.

The British Columbia native recorded an astounding 95 points (39g, 56a) in just 54 games for the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets last season but questions remained about his straight-line speed.

Cristall says he’s already seen rapid improvement in his skating ability after a summer of hard work and others are noticing, too.

Caps assistant general manager Ross Mahoney praised Cristall’s progress since he last saw him in July at the team’s Development Camp.

“He’s worked at it for sure.” Mahoney said. “He’s very shifty. Diagonally, he can really cut across the ice and make it difficult for a defenseman. He’s working on his overall speed, which has improved. But, you have to be patient too. It’s been only five or six weeks since we’ve had our Development Camp. But, yeah, there’s definite improvements for sure.”

Cristall credited renowned Vancouver power skating coach, Barb Aidelbaum, for her help over the offseason, making progress in a week-to-week basis. Aidelbaum has a slew of current NHL clients, including Sam Reinhart, Brenden Dillon, Alex Kerfoot, Tyson Jost, Michael Rasmussen, Shea Theodore, and Cristall’s good friend Kent Johnson.

“I worked with her about three or four times a week for basically the whole summer,” Cristall said Sunday. “I’m glad that it’s showing that it’s improved a little bit but still a lot of work to go.

“I definitely feel a step faster for sure. I was always kind of strong on my edges but now my straight line is a little bit faster. So, hopefully I can lean on that this year.”

An even quicker Cristall would be a nightmare for WHL defenses. Among all draft-eligible players in the league last season, Cristall’s 1.76 points per game ranked second only behind supposed generational talent Connor Bedard (2.51).

Bedard and Cristall also happen to be incredibly good friends, growing up together and playing on the same roller hockey team. Bedard raved about Cristall at the recent NHLPA Rookie Showcase.

“[Cristall is] someone I’ve played with since I was five-years-old,” Bedard said. “Seeing his development, there’s never a time where he wasn’t producing. You go play against older guys, for him, and just find a way to do it. Playing on a line with him was so fun, and I think that’s kind of what made me think that.

“Washington should be very excited about him. He’s a hell of a player and he’s going to be really exciting to watch.”

While Cristall signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Caps in early July, he is surely bound for another season with the Rockets in the WHL. Cristall has played his entire junior career in Kelowna.

That probable 2023-24 destination doesn’t mean he isn’t making the most of his current contact with the pros though as he has gotten the rare opportunity to join in on the Capitals’ veterans preseason informal skates.

“I was lucky enough to come here a little bit early and skate with some of those guys,” Cristall said. “I had a little bit of a feel for that but, obviously, the training camp is the real deal and everyone’s working to get a job.

“Just watching them play scrimmages and watching them do what they do. They’re all super nice as well. It was a pretty great environment for me. I learned a lot and it was a lot of fun.”

Like fellow camp attendee Ryan Leibold, Cristall has looked up to legendary Caps center Nicklas Backstrom and has now gotten the chance to skate with the silky Swede.

“Growing up, Nick Backstrom, obviously a Capital, seeing his playmaking ability is pretty unbelievable,” Cristall said at the NHL Draft in June.

“I’ve been watching [Backstrom] a lot,” he added on Sunday. “Seeing how he maneuvers around the ice and he’s such a good passer.”

As for what’s next for Cristall other than continuing to work on his skating, the 18-year-old wisely says he’s not getting too far ahead of himself.

“For me, it’s just getting better day by day,” Cristall said. “I don’t really have too many expectations this year. This camp is to learn a lot and try to be a sponge to all the veteran guys that I’m going to be on the ice with. That’s the biggest thing for my short term. Hopefully, have a good year with Kelowna and make it far in the playoffs. That would be nice.”

Cristall and Kelowna have lost in the WHL’s Western Conference Quarter-finals each of the past two seasons. Cristall, the team’s main offensive focal point, has been relatively shut down in those postseason matchups, posting just five points (1g, 4a) in nine games.

