Twenty games in: The Sunday Snapshot suggests a shakeup

The Washington Capitals’ loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday dropped them to 12th place by points percentage, but they’re still in a good position overall. That could make a story like this feel out of joint. By the numbers that the snapshot cares about, the Caps are not a good team, which we discussed on a team-level yesterday in the Twenty Games In series.
Now we’re going to look at individual performances, or at least the metrics of the team when individual players are on the ice, to better understand how the Caps seem how they seem. A lot of this is going to come off negative because almost all of the underlying statistics are bad, but that doesn’t mean you have to feel it that way. Some numbers are bad because of bad luck, and they’re going to get better soon. Some numbers are bad because of unfortunate playing contexts, which are easy to change. And some numbers are bad because the Caps roster is flawed. Maybe that’s okay too. It’s only December, so this team still has time to bundle up for what will surely be a cold winter.
|Player
|TOI
|SA%
|xGF%
|GF%
|PDO
|Strome
|282
|50.0
|53.1
|44.8
|0.99
|Wilson
|282
|49.6
|43.3
|33.4
|0.95
|Ovechkin
|289
|48.4
|43.0
|33.2
|0.96
|McMichael
|250
|47.7
|52.4
|42.8
|0.98
|Mantha
|201
|47.2
|54.8
|59.7
|1.03
|Lapierre
|79
|45.2
|35.6
|48.7
|1.00
|Oshie
|215
|44.7
|44.5
|24.9
|0.96
|Protas
|197
|44.6
|49.7
|52.2
|1.02
|Backstrom
|97
|44.1
|38.8
|20.4
|0.94
|Phillips
|155
|43.9
|56.6
|49.6
|1.00
|Kuznetsov
|272
|42.8
|40.1
|32.1
|0.97
|Milano
|224
|42.4
|43.9
|44.2
|1.01
|Aube-Kubel
|119
|40.8
|39.7
|75.0
|1.11
|Malenstyn
|204
|39.1
|37.9
|70.5
|1.07
|Dowd
|142
|37.2
|37.5
|66.3
|1.07
|Player
|TOI
|SA%
|xGF%
|GF%
|PDO
|Haman Aktell
|63
|50.2
|52.0
|32.6
|0.95
|Fehervary
|258
|48.7
|49.1
|47.3
|0.99
|Sandin
|424
|45.9
|48.3
|48.5
|1.01
|Carlson
|370
|45.7
|45.4
|36.8
|0.97
|van Riemsdyk
|262
|45.2
|48.8
|50.2
|1.01
|Jensen
|333
|43.1
|38.9
|45.7
|1.02
|Alexeyev
|111
|41.6
|42.6
|44.7
|0.99
|Edmundson
|97
|39.9
|43.7
|33.7
|0.99
|Johansen
|81
|36.5
|30.4
|52.2
|1.05
|Teammate
|TOI
|SA% with
|SA% away
|Diff
|Malenstyn
|127
|22.7
|39.8
|-17.1
|Wilson
|113
|41.8
|55.1
|-13.3
|Kuznetsov
|105
|30.2
|55.8
|-25.6
|Strome
|98
|47.5
|60.6
|-13.1
|Ovechkin
|90
|47.5
|63.4
|-15.9
|McMichael
|83
|47.8
|46.1
|+1.7
|Protas
|83
|36.5
|48.0
|-11.5
|Milano
|82
|40.3
|47.9
|-7.6
|Dowd
|81
|25.5
|35.8
|-10.4
|Oshie
|69
|39.9
|57.8
|-18.0
|Mantha
|62
|48.1
|54.7
|-6.6
