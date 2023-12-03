Capitals can’t create enough offense against stingy Golden Knights: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have never won a regular season game inside T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights proved to be too much for them again on Saturday night, cruising to a 4-1 victory in regulation.
The Capitals had a lot of the puck but not in enough dangerous areas. Scoring is still an issue.
Wilson is now tied with Dylan Strome (8g) for the team lead in goals.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
