Ethen Frank scores second-career hat trick as Hershey Bears extend winning streak to nine games

Ethen Frank scored his second career hat trick and was named First Star of the Game in Hershey Bears’s 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers, Saturday. Frank now leads all Bears’ players in goals with 11 after scoring a team-high 30 as a rookie in 2022-23.

The victory gave the Bears a weekend sweep of Charlotte and extended their winning streak to nine games. The Bears are 18-4-0 to start the season — best in the AHL — and they’re on pace to break another team record (quickest Bears team to 20 wins).

Franks’s 1st goal

Frank’s first goal of the night came at the end of the Bears’ penalty kill. Mike Sgarbossa skated the puck up the right wing on a three-on-two rush before passing across to Frank, who was at the left circle. Frank’s slapshot beat Checkers goaltender Ludovic Waeber, giving the Bears a 2-1 lead.

Frank’s 2nd goal

Frank scored again 3:49 later. Frank caught up with a moving puck after a pass from Vincent Iorio went just wide. He resettled it and fired the puck under the glove of Waeber. The goal put him in the double digits for scoring this season and gave the Bears a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Frank’s hat trick goal

The last Bear to record a hatty? @efrank_98 is 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙜𝙪𝙮 – and he did it again tonight! 🍎 Day

Frank finished off his hat trick and the Checkers on an empty netter goal with 2:03 left in the game.

The Bears also got goals from Aaron Ness (his first goal of the season) and Joe Snively (his seventh). A 34-save appearance from Clay Stevenson gave him Third Star of the Night. Stevenson started as Hunter Shepard was recalled to Washington.

FRANK TURNS TRICK FOR BEARS IN 5-2 WIN OVER CHECKERS Hershey earns ninth consecutive victory (Charlotte, NC – Dec. 2, 2023) – Ethen Frank scored three goals for his second career hat trick and Clay Stevenson made an AHL career-high 34 saves to pace the Hershey Bears (18-4-0-0) to a 5-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers (10-9-0-0) on Saturday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum. With the victory, Hershey swept its third consecutive week of games, extending its season-high win streak to nine games, and pushed its road win streak to six games. BOX SCORE Uvis Balinskis opened the scoring for the hosts at 6:12 of the first period with a shot from the slot that beat Stevenson to the glove side to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead, which the Checkers would preserve heading into the intermission. Aaron Ness took a cross-slot feed from Joe Snively and fired a shot past Ludovic Waeber at 4:41 of the second period to draw Hershey level with his first goal of the campaign. Alex Limoges earned a secondary assist on the goal. After Hardy Häman Aktell skipped the puck along the right-wing boards to Mike Sgarbossa, the center broke into the offensive zone and flipped a pass across to the left circle, where Frank one-timed his ninth of the season past Waeber at 11:15 to give the Bears a 2-1 lead. Minutes later Frank received a long pass from Vincent Iorio to center ice before flying up the right side and sneaking a shot into the upper-right corner of the Charlotte net to give Hershey a 3-1 edge at 15:04. The Bears extended their lead in the third period, as Joe Snively grabbed the puck along the ice in front of the net and potted his seventh of the season at 4:38 from Jimmy Huntington and Limoges. Lucas Carlsson’s shot from the blue line beat a screened Stevenson and pulled the Checkers back to within a pair of goals at 6:41, cutting Hershey’s lead to 4-2. Frank completed his three-goal night with an empty-net power-play tally from Logan Day and Mike Vecchione at 17:57 to seal the game for Hershey. Shots finished 36-21 in favor of the Checkers. Stevenson went 34-for-36 to secure his fourth consecutive victory of the season and his eighth win of the season overall (first among AHL rookies); Waeber stopped 16-of-20 shots in the defeat for Charlotte. Hershey went 1-for-3 on the power play; the Checkers went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

