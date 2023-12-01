Ivan Miroshnichenko scores goal, notches two points in second consecutive game as Bears defeat Checkers 4-2

The Hershey Bears defeated the Charlotte Checkers 4-2 in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Ivan Miroshnichenko scored a goal and an assist, notching his second consecutive multi-point game of his AHL career. He now has six goals and 13 points in 20 games this season.

Miroshnichenko’s linemate, Riley Sutter, also has goals in back-to-back games. Since Bears coach Todd Nelson moved Miroshnicheno to the fourth line, the duo has gone on a hot streak together. Sutter has three goals and three assists while Miroshnicheno has two goals and three assists in five games together.

The victory marked the Bears’ eighth straight victory, improving their record to 17-4-0. The last time Hershey lost was almost three weeks ago against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The two teams will face off again tomorrow night in Charlotte.

Sutter opened scoring for the Bears after taking a faceoff in the offensive zone. The puck went through a Checkers player’s skate and Sutter walked the puck in and past the goalie.

A slapshot from Vincent Iorio at the blue line was blocked by a Checkers defender in front of the net. Miroshnichenko found the loose rebound and finished it past goaltender (and Panthers’ prospect) Spencer Knight, who lost the puck in the confusion.

Miro fishes out the loose puck and buries his sixth of the season! 🍎Iorio

The Checkers were scoreless in the first 20, but got themselves on the scoresheet 7:01 into the second period.

Dube scored his first of the night on the power play. Mike Sgarbossa skated slowly up the right side before tossing the puck to Dube in front of the left circle, who finished the puck in the wide open net.

A rebound from a shot found the stick of Jimmy Huntington at the center of the offensive zone. Huntington passed the puck behind him to Dube, who was rushing forward. The chaos left the Checkers goaltender scrambling, and Dube fired the puck past him for his second goal of the night. Huntington’s assist on the goal also gave him his 100th pro career point.

Charlotte scored a second goal early in the third period but were shut down the rest of the game, givng the Bears a 4-2 victory.

Dube was named first star of the night for his two goals during tonight’s game. He now leads the team in goals with 10 so far this season.

